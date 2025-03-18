Florence of offer Youth In Government program on March 25 — all ages invited

The City of Florence Youth in Government Evening Program is set to provide an immersive and educational experience for local youth on Tuesday, March 25.

The event will feature interactive sessions with various city departments, showcasing the inner workings of the community. It will be held at the Florence Government Center, 8100 Ewing Blvd, Florence in the Lower Level Community Rooms from 4:30-6 p.m.

The event is complimentary and open to all ages.

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into law enforcement practices from the police department and demonstrations by a K9 officer. The program will also highlight the efforts of Fire/EMS department, offering a glimpse into the crucial work they do to keep the community safe.

In addition, participants will learn about the essential functions of the Public Services Department, gaining a deeper understanding of how local government services contribute to the well-being of our residents.

Once the event has ended, attendees will have the unique opportunity to attend a Florence City Council meeting in Council Chambers, where they can witness local governance in action.

This firsthand experience aims to inspire and empower the leaders of tomorrow.

For media inquiries, please contact City Clerk/Public Relations Administrator, Melissa Kramer at 859-647-8177/Melissa.kramer@florence-ky.gov.

City of Florence