Viva Voices Choral Organization to present An Appalachian Spring concert April 26 in Cold Spring

Viva Voices Choral Organization will present An Appalachian Spring, a concert inspired by the rich traditions of Appalachia, on Saturday, April 26 at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 4410 Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring.

The program will include Come Away to the Skies: A High Lonesome Bluegrass Mass, accompanied by a Bluegrass band.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to bring A High Lonesome Bluegrass Mass to Northern Kentucky this spring,” said Tim Sharp, co-composer of the work. “It’s an honor to collaborate with the incredible Viva Voices, whose passion and talent will bring this unique fusion of bluegrass and sacred music to life.”

Hosted by Jen Dalton, TV anchor of Local 12 and STAR 64, the concert will feature the Viva Voices Chorale and Chamber Ensemble, with special guest appearances by the Viva Voices Children’s Choir and Youth Chorus.

Conducted by Viva Voices Founding Artistic Director Tony Burdette and Assistant Artistic Director Houston Tyrrell, the concert will feature over 200 singers and instrumentalists, including co-composer, Tim Sharp, on banjo.

The event is presented in collaboration with the Christian Appalachian Project, which has been dedicated to improving the lives of Appalachian communities for 60 years.

The concert is free and open to the public with no tickets required. Donations will be accepted to benefit the organization’s work.

The event is supported in part by ArtsWave and the National Endowment for the Arts.

