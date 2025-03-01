Florence Rotary Club now accepting applications for annual senior high scholarship; deadline March 7

Staff Report

The Rotary Club of Florence has announced applications are now being accepted for its 26th senior high scholarship.

Each year, the Florence Rotary awards scholarships to several students who live in Boone County and attend Boone County public and private schools. The Club is looking for seniors who have shown exemplary determination and effort both in the classroom and in their community. Selflessness, courage, perseverance, and strength are all traits of a Rotary Club scholarship recipient.

Applicants are required to submit their high school transcripts, a list of community service hours, and an essay reflecting upon Rotary’s motto or Four Way Test and how these could impact the next phase of their lives.

Scholarship recipients will be asked to attend a Rotary Club of Florence luncheon and meeting on Monday, May 5, starting at 11:45 a.m. to accept their award and speak about their academic and community achievements as well as their plans for the future.

The application can be found at www.florencerotary.org/scholarship-application. Applications are due on Friday, March 7.

Rotary Club of Florence