Keven Moore: Operating a business comes with inherent legal risks, some steps to prevent lawsuits

Running a business comes with numerous challenges, and one of the most significant is the risk of lawsuits. Legal disputes can drain resources, damage reputations, and disrupt operations. Having worked with thousands of businesses over my career, my focus has been to provide the best advice to help prevent such costly losses to their bottom line.

If you own or operate a business, it is almost certain that you will be sued or brought into a lawsuit that can negatively affect your bottom line, or potentially bankrupt you if you don’t have the right controls and strategies in place.

As a business owner, President, CEO, or CFO, one of the most crucial steps you can take is to secure the right insurance broker. This broker should act as a trusted advisor, deeply attuned to your operations, risk exposures, and ever evolving business strategies, in this the dynamic world that we live in.

Here are some statistics on businesses being sued in the United States:

• 36% to 53% of small businesses are sued every year.

• 43% of all small businesses face the threat of a lawsuit annually.

• About 45% of small businesses are currently involved in litigation.

• 90% of all businesses experience a lawsuit at some point during their lifespan.

• The average company handles 37 lawsuits at any given time.

• For companies with over $1 billion in revenue, the average number of cases being managed is 147.

Common lawsuits often involve issues such as discrimination, harassment, breach of contract, intellectual property infringement, accidents and injuries, payment disputes, among others. These statistics underscore the necessity for businesses of all sizes to implement the proper controls, robust legal strategies to best protect the bottom line of your business.

By implementing effective lawsuit prevention strategies, businesses can mitigate these risks and focus on growth and success. This article explores key strategies for preventing lawsuits, supported by relevant statistics and facts.

Businesses of all sizes and in all industries face potential lawsuits. These legal disputes can require significant money, time, and effort and can damage a company’s reputation, regardless of the case’s merits or outcome. Considering these impacts, business leaders should take steps to limit the probability of lawsuits being filed and have measures in place to address them if they arise. The following are methods that business leaders can implement to mitigate the risks of lawsuits.

Choose an Appropriate Business Structure

Different business structures provide varying levels of liability protection, making the right choice a crucial risk management strategy. For instance, a limited liability company (LLC) is a distinct legal entity that shields business owners’ personal assets from being seized due to company-related lawsuits. Additionally, it’s vital to keep personal and business finances separate.

Stay Informed on Laws and Consult Legal Counsel

A comprehensive understanding of relevant legal requirements, such as industry-specific regulations, employment laws, and data privacy laws, is essential for ensuring compliance. Engaging a skilled attorney can assist business leaders in navigating legal complexities and preventing issues from escalating to litigation.

Utilize Strong Contracts and Agreements

Well-drafted contracts can help minimize the risk of lawsuits claiming a breach of agreement. It’s crucial to have all agreements in writing and to have legal professionals review them before signing. Additionally, it’s advisable to have your insurance broker review the contracts to ensure they include proper risk transfer language, protecting you from potential litigation.

Maintain Thorough Records

Keeping comprehensive records, such as financial and tax documents, employee files, quality control data and testing, training logs, and records of customer and vendor interactions, can offer vital evidence to resolve disputes before they escalate to litigation.

Listen To Your Insurance Professionals

Just like your business, insurance carriers need to be profitable and rely on effective underwriting and loss control for their prospects and insured clients. They invest substantial resources in these areas and are accountable to their shareholders. Therefore, when an insurance carrier recommends addressing a potential loss exposure, it’s in both your best interest and theirs, as their financial risk is at stake. Ignoring their concerns can result in higher premiums or even the risk of non-renewal.

Conduct Risk Assessments and Promote Safety

Conducting regular risk assessments and promptly addressing identified issues can help minimize workplace injuries that might lead to lawsuits. Utilize your insurance broker and/or carrier to manage your exposures and identify better controls to mitigate potential loss sources. Insurance carriers employ a range of experts and specialists to protect both their financial interests and yours. Regularly review your premises, production processes, products, services, employee relations, vehicles, and more. Ensure that safety controls are always well-maintained and operational.

Enforce Company Policies and Communicate

Having comprehensive company policies that are easily accessible and consistently enforced can help prevent lawsuits. These policies should cover ethical hiring practices, antidiscrimination, anti-violence, and anti-harassment measures, as well as workplace safety protocols. Open communication is also key; providing opportunities for employees to discuss concerns can help address issues before they escalate.

Regularly Train Employees

Regularly educating and training employees on company policies, safety protocols, legal compliance, and customer service best practices helps reinforce workplace expectations and reduce the risk of lawsuits. Encourage employees to proactively ask questions and report any issues they encounter.

Conduct Business Ethically

Employees should conduct business activities ethically to prevent allegations of misconduct. They must avoid conflicts of interest, honor contractual obligations, and treat co-workers, partners, and clients with respect.

Implement Strong Data Protection Measures

Cyberattacks and data breaches often lead to lawsuits. To reduce these risks, businesses should adopt cybersecurity best practices and maintain robust cyber hygiene. This involves enforcing strong password policies, regularly backing up data, utilizing multifactor authentication and access controls, and keeping software up to date with the latest patches.

Secure Comprehensive Business Insurance

Business insurance offers financial protection by covering legal fees, settlements, and judgments in the event of a lawsuit. It’s important for business leaders to collaborate with insurance broker, who can provide insights into industry-specific policies and assist in choosing the right coverage.

In conclusion, the article emphasizes the importance of implementing effective lawsuit prevention strategies to mitigate risks and ensure business growth and success. By following the following suggestions businesses can significantly reduce the likelihood of facing legal disputes. These proactive measures not only protect the company’s resources and reputation, but also create a safer and more compliant work environment.

Be safe my friends.