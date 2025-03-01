KDFWR now offering licenses, permits for 2025-26 license year; new license year begins today

Licenses and permits are available now to fish, hunt and trap in Kentucky in the coming license year, beginning March 1. With some of the finest outdoor opportunities available anywhere, Kentucky’s fields, woods and waterways provide adventure for avid outdoors enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

The 2025-2026 license year starts Saturday, March 1, and runs through Feb. 28 of next year. License and permit fees for Kentucky residents are unchanged from the 2024-2025 license year, which lasts until Friday, and most non-resident fees will remain the same.

In Kentucky, a license covers basic hunting or fishing for many species, whereas additional state permits are required when pursuing specific other species, such as fishing for trout or hunting for migratory birds, deer, wild turkey or black bear. Sportsmen’s-type licenses include multiple permits as well as basic hunting and fishing privileges.

For the 2025-2026 license year, prices for four non-resident options reflect a moderate fee increase, including:

• Annual Hunting License (nonresident) – $160

• Spring Turkey Permit (non-resident) – $110

• Fall Turkey Permit (non-resident) – $110

• Deer Permit (non-resident) – $235

Introduced last year, the resident Senior Lifetime Sportsman’s License remains priced at $180. It includes hunting and fishing licenses plus permits for trout, deer, spring and fall turkey, migratory game birds and waterfowl. It is available to Kentucky residents aged 65 and older, who can purchase it once and then simply carry an electronic copy or reprint each year to display the current license year.

Seniors in Kentucky still have the option to purchase an annual Senior Sportsman’s License that provides the same licenses and permits for the license year for just $12. Resident anglers have the option to purchase an annual Fishing License for $23 or a 3-year Fishing License for added convenience and value at just $55.

Licenses and permits are sold online through Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website License Sales portal. Licenses and permits also are sold at agent locations across the state. A list of license agents by county is available on the department’s website.

The department receives its primary funding through revenue raised by the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, as well as federal excise taxes generated by the sale of recreational firearms and ammunition, archery gear and fishing equipment.

Springtime provides many opportunities to take someone new into the field. Youth turkey weekend is April 5-6, while the main turkey season opens a week later, on April 12. The Youth Sportsman’s License, available to residents ages 12-15, is a great value at $30 and covers turkey hunting and deer hunting.

The warmer weather also provides for fantastic fishing across the state. Learn about those opportunities in KDFWR’s Fishing and Boating Guide.

Another great resource is the Fish Boat KY app available free from iTunes and Google Play, the app helps anglers find waterbodies, boat ramps and other water access from the palm of their hand. Users can also search by species of fish, store copies of their licenses, and much more using the smartphone app.

To learn all the basics on hunting and fishing, visit the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website which offers many resources for individuals new to the sports. For in-person classes, search Hook and Cook or Field to Fork on the site. Classes are offered across the state to provide learning opportunities for all ages.

Anglers from throughout the central United States come to Kentucky to fish its waters, including the state’s renowned trout fishery in the Cumberland River and the crappie fishery in Kentucky and Barkley lakes. Kentucky is a top destination nationally for deer hunting and maintains the largest elk herd east of the Rocky Mountains. The application period to apply for a 2025 elk hunt runs through April 30.

For more information about hunting and fishing opportunities in Kentucky, visit the department website at fw.ky.gov. For questions, please call 1-800-858-1549, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources