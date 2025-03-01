New Kentucky Department of Agriculture program aims to boost local farm to school partnerships

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

Kentucky is launching a new program aimed at rewarding school districts that buy food directly from farmers in the Commonwealth. Three schools will be awarded $10,000, $8,000 and $6,000 for their efforts to serve local produce and meat.

Dana Feldman, executive director of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, says farming is the backbone of the state’s economy and that it’s important for schools to forge relationships with their local producers.

“Students love it because they know that some of their products that they’re eating come from the farm down the street,” she said.

She added that farm to school programs also come with economic benefits, noting for every dollar spent on local foods, $2.16 is generated in local economic activity. Eligible districts must participate in the National School Lunch Program. Only Kentucky grown or raised products used during breakfast and lunch during the regular school year are eligible, excluding milk.

John Cain, Kentucky Kids Eat Program Director, says research shows children who eat local food at school lunch or breakfast are more likely to eat more fruits and vegetables, with lifelong impacts for public health.

“After food is harvested, produce in particular, starts to lose it’s nutrients, within 24 hours of harvest, so the sooner we can get that to the cafeteria and the tray to the children, the better,” he said.

Feldman added that districts can apply for the program in the coming weeks.

“Schools have up until July 31 to apply for this program. We have not put the application up yet, but it will be on our Farm to School web page, on our KDA website,” she added.

Across the country, nearly two-thirds of schools participating in the National School Lunch Program say they served local foods to students during the 2022-2023 academic year, and spent almost $1.8 billion on local foods, according to the USDA.