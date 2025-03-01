Kentucky Heritage Council’s 2025 Historic Preservation Conference to be held May 15-16 in Newport

The Kentucky Heritage Council has announced the 2025 Kentucky Historic Preservation Conference will take place on May 15-16 in Newport.

This year’s theme, “Pillars of Preservation: Supporting a Stronger Kentucky,” will explore the essential foundations of historic preservation across the Commonwealth. The conference will focus on protection, identification, development and advocacy, offering valuable insight through keynote speakers, educational sessions, panel discussions and off-site tours.

Historic preservation professionals, advocates and enthusiasts are invited to explore more about preserving the Commonwealth’s rich cultural heritage. Attendees will gain insight into successful preservation strategies, innovative practices and emerging trends critical to preserving Kentucky’s rich heritage while fostering growth and sustainability. In addition to the educational content, the conference will offer ample networking opportunities for professionals and preservationists to collaborate.

Historic preservation in the City of Newport is essential to telling the story of Western expansion, of the lives of people who lived and worked in Newport and of a community that values its history and built environment for the benefit of future generations. Attendees will be able to walk the streets to observe the effect of facade grants, visit historic neighborhoods, meet the preservation community and participate in the 14th annual Northern Kentucky Restoration Weekend event, which will be hosted in Newport for the seventh year on May 17.”

Registration Details Early bird pricing for two-day registration is available for $150 until April 11. Regular pricing is as follows:

Two-day registration: $175

One-day registration: $90

Keynote Speakers

The conference will feature two nationally renowned speakers:

• Joseph McGill, founder of the Slave Dwelling Project, who will share insights on preserving sites tied to African American history. • Holly Wiedemann, founder of AU Associates, Inc., known for innovative adaptive reuse projects across Kentucky.

Offsite Tours Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to experience guided tours of significant regional sites, including:

• Newport Barracks & Evergreen Cemetery – Newport

• Dinsmore Homestead – Boone County

• Covington Academy of Heritage Trades – Covington

• Local Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Project Tour – Newport & Covington

The two-day event is coordinated through a partnership with the City of Newport, the City of Covington, and the Boone County Historic Preservation Review Board and will be an invaluable opportunity to connect with preservation professionals, gain practical knowledge, and explore the dynamic heritage of Northern Kentucky.

For more information and to register, visit heritage.ky.gov.

Kentucky Heritage Council