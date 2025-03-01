NKY attorney Jennifer Zaccheus-Miller pleads guilty to theft charges, sentencing set for April 16

Staff Report

The Kentucky Attorney General’s office on Friday announced Northern Kentucky lawyer Jennifer Zaccheus-Miller has pled guilty to theft charges.

Zaccheus-Miller admitted to stealing over $200,000 from two Campbell County estates, and as a result will automatically and temporarily be barred from practicing law.

According to court records, there were two instances of theft, one from May 2020 to April 2024, the other from June 2023 to May 2024.

In both cases, Zaccheus-Miller has entered a guilty plea and will be ordered to pay restitution. Theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but under $1,000,000 is a Class C felony, carrying a penalty of 5-10 years.

“This defendant took advantage of Kentuckians in their grief,” said Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman. “It’s a shameful crime, and I’m grateful for the talented team of prosecutors who delivered justice for these victims and their families.”

The Kentucky State Police investigated the case. Senior Counsel Wil Schroder, and Assistant Attorney General Amanda Morgan prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.

Zaccheus-Miller will be sentenced April 16.