Government briefs: Roundup of happenings in Park Hills, Florence, and Newport

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

PARK HILLS

Park Hills city council listened to a presentation by Andy Videkovich from Kenton County Planning and Zoning on the subject of the Z21 zone changes. Currently Villa Hills, Independence, Bromley, Ft Wright, Ft Mitchell, Taylor Mill, Erlanger and Elsmere have adopted Z21, and have worked with PDS to tailor the program to their cities. Cities that are in process are Park Hills,Ludlow, Crescent Springs, Kenton County, Edgewood, Crestview Hills,Ryland Heights, Fairview, and Kenton Vale. Videkovich was there to answer questions and explain anything they didn’t understand.

Council then took on definitions regarding the ordinance governing events in the city. Line by line, page by page, council members discussed the rules and possible ramifications.

According to the Planning and Zoning website, the Z21 Initiative is a voluntary effort focused entirely on aging zoning ordinances. Twelve local governments are participating because they chose to be involved. They are participating because their elected and appointed officials want to know where their zoning ordinance requirements put them in relation to the Kenton County comprehensive plan. They also want to know how competitive their community is when it comes to economic development and quality of life. Based on their findings from Phase I of the Z21 Initiative — the zoning audit report — local elected officials are free to continue or end their

community’s participation in the effort.

FLORENCE

Florence Police Officer Jacob Sander and Boone County Sergeant Jon Ball received the Medal of Valor for their actions on January 12, 2025. In response to a distress call that day about a lady trying to save her dog from an iced-over lake. Sander crawled out on the ice and reached the lady, but the ice was cracking beneath him.That’s when Ball crawled out to help him and both rescued the lady and the dog, at great risk to their own lives.

“Their swift and courageous actions undoubtedly saved a life,” stated Florence Police Chief Jeff Mallery. “By placing themselves at imminent risk of serious injury, Officer Sander and Sergeant Ball demonstrated exceptional bravery and selflessness, setting a true example for the law enforcement profession.”

Colonel Les Hill from the Boone County Sheriff’s office assisted in presenting the medals.

Florence City Council passed the second reading of the ordinance which creates a Transportation Improvement District, or TID, but council members Lesley Chambers and Angie Cable again voted against it, so it was not unanimous.

The second reading of an ordinance amending another ordinance relating to parking prohibitions, stop signs, regulations, truck traffic problems, left turn prohibitions, one way streets and right turn only streets was held and passed unanimously.

An ordinance paving the way for a beverage-only drive through coffee shop on US 42 at 8109 to 8113 and extending behind White Castle had a first reading which passed unanimously, signifying initial approval for the changes presented in the ordinance.

Ralph Landrum, manager of the World of Golf, a facility owned by the city of Florence, came to give an update on the business, and to ask if the money budgeted for the business in next fiscal year’s budget could be accessed enough to order new netting and new golf carts for the business before the next year’s budget. There is a significant wait time between ordering and receiving the goods, so Landrum wanted to order the items as soon as possible, so he can get them in the fall.

NEWPORT

Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli read a proclamation honoring retired Lieutenant Colonel Robert McCray, who, when he signed onto the Newport police in March of 1974, was the first African American officer. McCray rose through the ranks, and retired in 2010. Guidugli said in his 36 years he spent his time walking the line and uplifting others. He proclaimed McCray a true son of Newport, and announced that February 24, 2025, was Robert McCray day in the city of Newport. McCray was humble and wasn’t sure he deserved the honor, but everyone in the room knew he more than deserved it. Mayor Guidugli engaged in audience participation for the proclamation, assigning the word ‘whereas’ to the audience to say on cue, in a lighthearted moment of humor and participation.

An ordinance and a resolution were read concerning Industrial Revenue Bonds for the Nexigen Company, who would like to expand. Plans include taking over the old US Bank building, as well as the Muehlenkamp Funeral Home, both on Monmouth Street, to expand their operations. The company hopes to add 75 new jobs with an average salary of $80,000. The Newport School Board and the Campbell County Fiscal Court have already given the IRB project their approval. Jim Parsons, from Keating, Muething, and Klekamp law firm, came to explain IRB’s and what is expected of the city in the transaction. Both items passed unanimously.

Will Weber, from Southbank Partners, gave a presentation on their partnership with the city of Newport, and why the interlocal agreement is important, and it is worthwhile being a part of the organization, which justifies the dues. Commissioners voted yes on the order.