Highlands varsity Dance Team wins first-ever national competition in ‘Medium Pom’ category

The Highlands High School Varsity Dance Team won the program’s first-ever National recently in Orlando, Florida. The Bluebirds competed against more than 40 teams from across the United States in the “Medium Pom” category, and it was in the Pom competition that the Bluebirds’ routine earned first place in the country. Highlands also placed second among eighteen teams nationally with a very solid Hip Hop performance.

“Going to Orlando to show the world and the dance community that we have a name and we can do what we’re meant to do is really cool,” said junior Elise Hellmann.

The Bluebirds relied not only on skill and work ethic, but the team leaned on invaluable group camaraderie to reach uncharted territory within the program.

“I think our team chemistry is what sets us apart from other teams because we love each other so much,” said senior Ella Cunningham.

The 2024-2025 dance season has been full of milestones for the Bluebirds, as Highlands won first place in Pom and first place in Hip Hop at the state level in Kentucky for the first time in school history, achievements that propelled the dance team to Orlando brimming with confidence.

“We’re like sisters, and we’re best friends,” junior Meredith Kleier said before the team left for Orlando. “We’re going to Nationals knowing we are state champions and we are going to be more confident.”

For sophomore Rose Ewald, it was a realization of years of hard work.

“It’s like a dream I had when I was little. And it’s finally coming to life. I’ve always wanted to compete on a Nationals floor in front of all of the lights and all of the people,” Ewald said.

Three fellow dance teams from the Commonwealth of Kentucky also made the trip to Orlando for the National Competition: Russell High School, McCracken County High School and Daviess County High School.

For Highlands, outperforming dozens of skilled teams from across the country is a testament not only to technical ability, but also to creativity, choreography, and a passion for the sport.



“They are such a talented group of girls. I don’t think I’ve ever been able to work with people who are at such a high caliber all of the time,” said Molly Ferring, a former dancer at Highlands High School who currently serves as an assistant coach on the team.

The Highlands High School Dance Team traveled to Frankfort on Friday to have its National Championship celebrated at the State Capitol and in front of the Kentucky General Assembly.

Members of the team are Drew Ellison, Rose Ewald, Meredith Kleier, Adalynne Shaw, Cate Fischer, Sarah Steiden, Brianna Horner, Abbie Rowland, Reese Witte, Saryn Stepner, Shelby Shields, Ella Cunningham, Morgan Herald, Addy Orme, Elise Hellman, and Annie Kuhnhein.