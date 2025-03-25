HONK staff, volunteers to explore America’s automotive journey during Tuesday’s NKY History Hour

From the roaring engines of pre-World War II automobiles to the sleek designs of the post-war era, America’s automotive history is a thrilling ride of innovation and resilience. Behringer-Crawford Museum’s NKY History Hour, A Great Evolution, One Collection: America’s Automotive Journey, will take car enthusiasts and history lovers on a virtual tour through time on Tuesday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Staff and volunteers from Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky (HONK) will guide the discussion, exploring the rise of mass production, the impact of wartime technology on car manufacturing and the evolution of post-war designs that shaped modern car culture. The presentation will feature automobiles from Collection 21, a vintage car collection in Erlanger, KY, that showcases key milestones in the automotive industry.

HONK is dedicated to preserving and sharing this collection, offering tours on select days with a donation to support their mission. Their passion brings history to life, offering a unique perspective on America’s automotive evolution.

NKY History Hour is free to attend, but registration is required for Zoom participation.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

NKY History Hour programs occur every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

Behringer-Crawford Museum