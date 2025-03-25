Medicaid work requirement changes could further depress Kentucky communities

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

Some Kentucky lawmakers want to make it mandatory for some Medicaid participants in Kentucky to work, but experts say that would disproportionately affect people with mental health or substance use disorders.

House Bill 695 would require able-bodied adults with no dependents to work 20 hours a week – and prove it – to receive health care.

Kentucky currently has a voluntary program, with job training and opportunities for community engagement, but Emily Beauregard, executive director of Kentucky Voices for Health, explained it isn’t required for Medicaid eligibility.

“The majority of Kentuckians with Medicaid coverage are already working,” said Beauregard. “They’re working full time, part time. They’re students, they’re caregivers, taking care of children or older family members, people with disabilities.”

Supports of work requirements argue the current system incentivizes people not to work, and argue the change will help alleviate staffing shortages.

Meanwhile, Congress is considering deep cuts to Medicaid, around $880 million over the next decade.

Groups like the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy say that would disproportionately affect Kentucky, which is one of the top ten states for the share of its population covered by Medicaid.

Valerie Lebanion teaches local parenting classes in Whitley County. She said most of her clients rely on Medicaid for health coverage.

She said she believes increased red tape around the program would end up hurting families.

“When moms and dads are sick, they can’t take care of their children,” said Lebanion. “They can’t take their children to school, get their children off to where they need to be, or even to take care of their children.”

Beauregard said the state would also end up paying more for the administrative work needed to track and document mandatory work requirements.

“It doesn’t make sense economically,” said Beauregard, “and it puts an additional burden on hard-working Kentucky families who are doing everything right and end up falling through paperwork cracks.”

A recent poll from the health policy and research organization KFF found 96% of participants said Medicaid is either important or very important to their community – and 82% said lawmakers should leave Medicaid spending unchanged or increase funding.