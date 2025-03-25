Government briefs: Roundup of news from Edgewood, Florence, Campbell County

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Roundup up last week’s government happenings:

EDGEWOOD

City Administrative Officer Brian Dehner introduced the new Program Coordinator, Lucas Elam, who started work with the city last October. When the position of Program Coordinator became available, he applied and was hired. Elam said he was happy to have the position.

“I want to bring the same memories that I had when I was a kid,” he said. “To the people that live in the city and other cities.”

Dehner gave an update on the state’s progress with Dudley Road, and he said they aren’t as far behind schedule as they thought. He said the Highway Department still believes they can bid the project out by this summer.

Fire Chief Tom Dickman told council they have received their 3 Life Pak 35 units and have gone through some training. They are waiting on special brackets, and for the special onboarding of the software. He suggested he could bring them to a council meeting to demonstrate how it works.

The city is considering a text amendment for a property located at Foltz and Barnwood, which did belong to Thomas More. Now the college moved out, a person has been renting it for a dance studio and this person has a chance to buy the property, but the city didn’t like one sentence of the property description, so Mike Hargis came to explain what his daughter Michelle and he had in mind for the building. Michelle has started a non-profit and that non-profit wants to purchase the 7,000 square foot building.

Council was favorable for the text amendment, so Attorney Frank Wichmann will have an ordinance drawn up for the next meeting, and after the second reading she will be able to complete the purchase.

FLORENCE

Florence council members listened to Todd Morgan, Community Development Director, outline the basic regulations for a resolution that would limit the zones where solar energy systems and battery storage facilities can be located. Boone County passed legislation limiting these businesses on January 20 because Judge Executive Gary Moore felt that if legislation were not passed limiting these businesses, there would be gigantic solar farms, somewhat like the farm that is a little south of Boone County, and another larger one that one that is planned for a county in Kentucky.

There is a trend across the country to buy up land and use it for solar farms, which Moore felt would change the definition of Boone County and be more of an eyesore instead of farmland. It has been reported that companies will pay anywhere from $400 to $1,200 per acre to lease the land. Moore thought counties and cities should be out in front of this trend and pass regulations to limit where these companies can be located.

Florence city council members Pat Wingo and Gary Winn attended several Planning and Zoning meetings to hone the County regulations to rules more suited to an urban area like Florence. When the findings were explained, and the changes clearly stated, two council members asked if there was a public hearing on this issue. When told there had been a public hearing, Council member Angie Cable said she didn’t know about the public hearing and she figured a lot of people didn’t know about it either.

As a result, Cable made a motion to have another public hearing, and Councilmember Lesley Chambers seconded it. Other council members agreed to it despite City Administrator Josh Hunt labeling it a non-issue.

“I was commenting that the proposed regulations provide a common-sense approach to ensuring design standards are properly implemented,” Hunt explained his comment. “When drafting zoning text, it’s essential to consider its holistic impact on the entire city, rather than focusing solely on a single zoning classification or a specific area of town. Historically, there has been little public interest in solar panel systems, and our zoning text and the process followed have been a non-issue.”

A public hearing will be held. It is tentatively scheduled for April 15 at 6:45 pm at the city building.

Another discussion was held which involved a change in concept development plan for Mike’s Car Wash.

Naomi Liebson, a resident of Utz road, stood up to say she has solar panels and that the passive restrictions on the solar businesses make little sense.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

There was a public hearing before the regular Campbell County fiscal court meeting for the purpose of a merger of the Campbell County Fire Rescue district and the Campbell County Fire District # 1. County Attorney Steve Franzen clarified that it was more like a dissolution of one to be annexed by another. There were no objections to it, only a couple of statements of approval.

“We’ve had all our best people slaving away on this for years,” said Judge Executive Steve Pendery. “I understand that some people had to adjust their expectations, but when you look at the facts, without a doubt and clearly it is the right thing to do. And I am going to sign it.”

Commissioners approved the advancement of Police Officer Paul Wagner to Police Officer 3.

They also approved the reappointment of Dr. Mark Schroer to the Northern Kentucky District Board of Health.

Commissioners agreed to put the AJ Jolly Golf Course Irrigation system Interconnect out to bid.

They also agreed to reject all the bids for the AJ Jolly asphalt paving, because they were all significantly over budget, and it was stated that the work could be done in house for a cost of $45,000.

The bid for a long reach excavator from Rudd Equipment for a cost of $323,294 which was under the estimated cost of $350,000 was accepted by the court.