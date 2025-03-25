TANK announces new Rider Rewards program with points redeemable for free mobile bus passes

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK), the public transit system serving Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties and downtown Cincinnati, on Monday announced the launch of a new Rider Rewards program.

TANK riders can now earn rewards just by riding and sharing their feedback directly in the Transit app, collecting points that can be redeemed for free mobile bus passes.

Riders can start earning points immediately by signing up for an EZFare Rewards account, completing a survey and taking rides with TANK. Riders can earn 75 points twice per week, and the more they ride, the faster their points accumulate. Once riders reach at least 400 points, they’ll earn a free ride, making every trip a step closer to a rewarding experience.

“We’re thrilled to introduce an easy way for our customers to earn rewards while riding with TANK,” said Gina Douthat, TANK general manager. “We’re eager to see our riders take full advantage of the benefits.”

Rewards points can be redeemed through the Transit app which is available on Google Play and the App Store.

To learn more about the Rider Rewards program, visit tankbus.org.

Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky