Northern Kentucky University, NKCAC partnership offers new career tracks for adult learners

Northern Kentucky University has partnered with the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC), thanks to a grant from AmeriCorps, to provide adult learners with easy access to career advancement opportunities through the Senior Workforce Program. The initiative aims to enhance the skills and employability of adults aged 55 and older who are looking to pursue new careers, offering curated courses in tax and finance that are specially purposed to meet the unique needs of adult learners.

NKCAC’s Senior Workforce Program is designed to address the growing demand for skilled workers in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region while supporting the personal and professional development of adult learners.

Participants earn college credits from NKU and complete the program in just two years or less.

“We are thrilled to be a partner with NKU in helping Northern Kentucky adult learners achieve their goals. The Senior Workforce Program assists low to moderate-income seniors in gaining the education and work experience necessary to achieve a job in the financial industry making a livable wage,” says Rhonda Chisenhall, vice president of community development for Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission. “This funding from AmeriCorps Seniors allows us to pilot a unique program giving seniors access to the tools necessary to help them be successful in their second careers.”

“We are so proud of what this incredible initiative has been able to achieve so far,” says Lee Kersting, chair of the Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance at NKU’s Haile College of Business. “By providing valuable educational opportunities to those who need them most, we are widening the scope of accessibility in higher education and creating an environment that empowers students to achieve their goals no matter their age or background.”

The program offers a range of in-person courses at NKU, including digital literacy and financial management, which are essential skills for success in today’s job market.

“AmeriCorps is dedicated to expanding skill and career building opportunities for all Americans,” says Jennifer Bastress Tahmasebi, interim agency head for AmeriCorps. “Older Americans are one of our nation’s greatest resources, representing a large and often overlooked section of the workforce. Programs like this ensure older Americans gain the skills they need to pursue a new career and adapt to a dynamic and evolving economy.”

In addition to free and accessible courses, the Senior Workforce Program offers personalized support services, including career counseling, job placement assistance and access to NKU’s extensive network of employers and industry partners. These services are specially designed to ease the burden of navigating the challenges of re-entering the workforce and achieving long- term success in a new career field.

To learn more about the Senior Workforce Program or to get involved, visit the NKCAC website.

Northern Kentucky University