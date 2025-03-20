Housing Opportunities of NKY receives $25,000 matching donation for Easter Giving Campaign

Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky (HONK) is working to maximize matching contributions following a $25,000 anonymous matching donation to the organization’s “Renew Hope this Easter” fundraising campaign.

HONK has relied heavily on community donations since its founding in 1991 to bring affordable homeownership to residents in the Northern Kentucky. As part of its strategic plan, the nonprofit organization aims to rehabilitate seven homes in Northern Kentucky in 2025. Funds raised through the “Renew Hope this Easter” campaign will help achieve that goal.

“The matching donation really motivates donors,” said HONK Marketing Manager Ainsley MacDougal. “In previous years, HONK raised just a couple thousand dollars around Easter. Last year, thanks to a matching donation, we raised significantly more. People know their contributions will be doubled and therefore make a greater impact.”

HONK is a faith-based, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to create affordable homeownership for low income people in Northern Kentucky through the renovation and rehabilitation of homes, a lease-to-own model, and emotional and educational support.

“Given the current housing crisis, it’s important that organizations like HONK receive the financial resources to maximize their work,” said MacDougal.

Donations can be made through HONK’s website at honkhomes.networkforgood.com.

Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky