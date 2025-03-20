March Madness underway at Point Perk in Covington — make a shot to get a shot

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

Rachelle Ungerman is truly caught-up in the madness. Why not – it’s March.

Ungerman is the General Manager of The Point-Perk – one of four enterprises owned and operated by the 53-year-old non-profit organization based in Covington – The Point/Arc.

Yes – the Point-Perk is a Coffee Shop – located at 43 W. Pike Street – and Ungerman certainly knows her coffee. Now, she knows her basketball – college basketball – and March Madness is underway.

“We have a Make a Shot – Get a Shot deal, through the end of the month,” she says, “and it’s hilarious.”

What Ungerman and The Point-Perk have is a basketball hoop, and a “foul-line” – actually blue tape on the Perk’s counter – and the chance to, well, win a shot.

“When you purchase a drink – any drink here – you get a chance to make a shot at the basket,” she said, “and if you make the shot, you will get an extra espresso shot in your drink.”

An espresso shot is a small, concentrated, and flavorful coffee drink made by forcing hot water through finely ground coffee beans. Espresso is known for its intense aroma and rich flavor.

And, the madness has arrived at Point-Perk. “We’ve seen people buy drinks for friends,” Ungerman said. “We have a regular group of locals from a law firm. They will claim they made a shot the day before and ask if that can be used for today.”

Ungerman says the Madness has increased business at the shop – but the General Manager is used to increasing business with her stunts.

Last year during March Madness she had a challenge between Covington’s Police and Fire Departments. The Northern Kentucky drink for the Fire Department was The Backdraft. “It was made with a pinch of Cayenne, white milk or chocolate and homemade vanilla. And served hot or cold,” said Ungerman, a Calvary Christian High School grad, who played basketball for the school.

As for the Police Department, they had The High-Speed Pursuit. “We made that with blueberry, white chocolate and homemade vanilla,” she said. “And, like the Backdraft, served hot or cold.”

A portion of those proceeds went to Covington’s first responders. “They are both great drinks,” Ungerman recalled. “And giving back to the Fire and Covington Police Departments made that competition pretty cool.”

Rachelle Ungerman, who started at The Point-Perk in September of 2023, knows her coffee. “I had experience managing a coffee bar in Corpus Christi, Texas before moving back to Northern Kentucky,” she said.

As for The Point/Arc she said, “I didn’t know a thing about the mission of the non-profit organization,” she said. “I was at home one night with my husband, who happens to be an acquaintance of Leslie (Vickers, VP/Social Enterprises).

“He told me The Point/Arc was looking for someone to manage their coffee shop. So, I applied. I knew I had the experience.”

She said she did remember stopping for a cup of coffee at The Point-Perk back in 2018 on her drive to Chicago for her daughter’s Navy Boot Camp Graduation.

What she did not know about The Point/Arc was the services it does for the entire Tri-State.

What Ungerman really did was take a shot. And she still is doing it – at least through March 31st.