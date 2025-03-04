How to protect your children and yourself following Kentucky’s first verified case of measles in two years

By Dr. Nicholas Van Sickels

University of Kentucky

Over two decades ago, measles — a highly contagious and potentially deadly childhood disease — was declared eliminated in the United States. So far in 2025, multiple measles outbreaks have been identified across the country, a child in Texas has died from the disease and in late February, Kentucky recorded its first measles case in two years.

Measles most commonly affects unvaccinated children and 20-40% of infected children require hospitalization. Ear infections, pneumonia, long-term neurologic issues and even death can occur. In general, most will recover, but some will have complications from the infection.

The sharp increase in cases is due to:

• A national and international decline in measles vaccination rates • International travel to areas with active outbreaks • The extreme contagiousness of the measles virus. On average, one infected person can infect 9-10 other people, if unvaccinated.

Last year, the U.S. recorded 285 measles cases — 40% of those individuals were hospitalized, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. Over half of the infected children under 5 years old were hospitalized.

Experts still consider measles to be eliminated in the U.S. but that could change if we don’t continue to take proper preventative measures.

How do I protect myself from measles?

Fortunately, the best tool for preventing a measles infection is still highly effective and safe for both children and adults. Measles is almost entirely preventable through vaccination.

• One dose of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is 93% protective.

• Two doses — the recommended number — are 97% protective against the disease.

Because of the inherent contagiousness of measles, 95% or more of a population needs to be vaccinated for the entire population to be protected from an outbreak.

The CDC recently estimated that 90% of Kentucky’s kindergarteners had been fully vaccinated against measles — lower than the national average of just under 93%.

While news of measles spreading is alarming, it can also be a good opportunity to discuss the importance of measles vaccination with family and friends, especially those who are planning to travel internationally or to parts of the U.S. where a measles outbreak is active. The latest tracking of measles cases and more information about the disease can be found on the CDC’s measles webpage.

Is the measles (MMR) vaccine safe?

Yes, it is very safe.

The measles containing component of the MMR vaccine has been given in the U.S. for over 50 years. It provides strong, lifelong protection against measles.

The MMR vaccine is a live, weakened vaccine, so you should check with your health care provider first if you are immune compromised — such as if you are receiving cancer chemotherapy or recently completed chemotherapy, are an organ or bone marrow transplant recipient, or take other medications which can affect your immune system.

Most people have mild if any side-effects after the vaccine, which tend to be lower with second (or booster) doses of the vaccine.

The measles vaccine does not cause autism in children. This was confirmed most recently in a study of over 600,000 children in Denmark, published in 2019. The original study suggesting the association of MMR vaccine and autism, published in 1998, was retracted as the data was falsified by the lead researcher.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles symptoms typically include:

• Fevers (can be very high)

• Cough

• Runny nose

• Red eyes

Symptoms typically begin 8-12 days after exposure. After the above symptoms, the characteristic red rash appears, starting from the head and spreading downward.

People with measles are thought to be contagious from about four days prior to developing the rash to four days after the onset of the rash (with the onset being day zero).

What to do if you think you’ve been exposed

If you’re concerned you or your child have been exposed to measles, contact your health care provider immediately.

Many of us, fortunately, have never seen a case of measles in our lifetime. With a renewed focus on prevention, hopefully, we never will.

I’m unsure of my vaccination status. How do I know if I need the measles vaccine?

The easiest way is to check your childhood shot records – if you have two doses of “MMR” vaccine, you are considered protected, unless you were to undergo a stem cell transplant.

If you do not have access to your childhood shot records, here are some tips which can help:

• If you were born in the U.S. before 1957, you are generally considered immune as measles circulated widely during that time. If you work in health care or another setting where you could be exposed, you should check with your employee health program to see if you should have your levels (titers) checked. • If you were born before 1968 and received the original measles vaccine (or are not sure), try to track down your childhood and adult shot records. If you did not receive at least one dose of MMR vaccine, you should speak with your health care provider about getting vaccinated. • If you were born between 1968 and 1989, and received your childhood vaccines, you likely received one dose of MMR vaccine. You should talk with your provider about whether you need a second dose. People at high risk for complications from measles, those traveling to areas with outbreaks or who live in group settings, such as college students in dormitories, could benefit from a second dose. • If you were born in the U.S. after 1989, and received your childhood vaccines, you should have received two doses of the MMR vaccine. If you can track your vaccine record down, it is always good to keep in a safe place if you need it. • If you came to the U.S. after 1996 on an immigrant visa or have a green card, you were required to show proof of measles immunity • If you served in the U.S. military, you were required to show proof of immunity or be vaccinated.

I’m still not sure. Anything else I can do?

You can ask your health care provider to check a level, also called a titer. If the level shows you are not protected, they can offer you the vaccine for your protection

Dr. Nicholas Van Sickels, M.D., medical director for University of Kentucky HealthCare Infection Prevention and Control.