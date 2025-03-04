Life Learning Center celebrates first graduates of 2025 of its transformational skills program

Life Learning Center, a nonprofit located in Covington, hosted its first graduation ceremony of 2025, celebrating the Candidates for change who have completed LLC’s transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life.

This milestone is more than a certificate; it marks the beginning of a new chapter for individuals who have worked hard to overcome challenges and build a brighter future. Graduates, dressed in caps and gowns, were recognized with Pomp and Circumstance. Each candidate for change has chosen to reclaim their story, proving that transformation is possible with perseverance and support.

LLC was honored to include speakers from the graduating class and Michael “Spike” Jones, the Chief for Kenton County Police Department. Colonel Jones reminded us all that true greatness is achieved through the trials we endure—the moments when we choose to press forward despite the obstacles in our path. His inspiring words resonated deeply with everyone present. With 37 years of dedicated service in law enforcement, Colonel Jones continues to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the community, always stepping up to support those in need.

The mission of LLC is to deliver an innovative, holistic, integrated continuum of education and care to assist individuals in overcoming challenges and barriers, allowing them to step up to their highest potential.

By helping people learn, secure, and sustain a better way of living through gainful employment, LLC builds a caring and serving community. Since 2005, LLC has equipped hundreds of vulnerable and economically disadvantaged individuals with the necessary tools and resources to envision, achieve, and sustain a better future for themselves and their families.

LLC transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life, focuses on addressing five domains of life: Physical, Financial, Spiritual, Emotional, and Relational.

Through life skills training, career readiness programming and placement, and support resources, LLC empowers individuals to transform the trajectory of their lives. The impact of this program on the community is far-reaching. In 2024 alone, LLC put $8.5M back into the local economy and saw a recidivism rate of 4.45%, which is a stark contrast against the national average of 83%.

Life Learning Center is a non-profit organization established in 2006 to deliver a holistic integrated continuum of education and care facilitating transformational change, long term employment, and dignity for the “at risk” citizens of Northern Kentucky.