Kentucky Arts Council accepting artwork submissions for Governor’s Derby Exhibit

The Kentucky Arts Council invites all Kentucky visual artists to submit work for consideration in the upcoming Governor’s Derby Exhibit April 30-May 29. The works selected for the exhibit will be on display in the Capitol Rotunda, and available for viewing by all visitors to the State Capitol.

All Kentucky visual artists 18 and older are welcome to submit up to two entries for consideration. The work must be original: two-dimensional; include hanging hardware and have a depth of no more than 6 inches. The overall dimensions, including the frame, may not exceed 36 inches in height or width, nor be heavier than 25 pounds.

Theme: Spring is Here

Shake off the snow and ice. Leave behind those winter blues. The flowers are finally here, and the trees are in full bloom. The arts council invites artists to submit work that captures the sights, sounds, smells, and textures of springtime in Kentucky.

Exhibit Details

• There is no submission fee. • To apply, artists must fill out the online application form and submit digital images of their work. • Digital images should be JPEGs at 300 dpi, with the longest side of the image approximately 10 inches. • The artist may decide whether or not to offer their work for sale. The Kentucky Arts Council takes no commission on sales. Potential buyers will be given the artist’s contact information, so the buyer can deal directly with the artist. • Titles or prices of artwork may not be changed after the work is accepted for the exhibit. • Dimensions, including frame, may not exceed 36 inches in height or width and shall not exceed 25 pounds. • If works are accepted, it is the responsibility of the artist to deliver or ship the artwork to the arts council office in Frankfort. Hand-delivery of artwork is April 22 and 23, 2025. • The arts council will transport the artwork to and from the arts council offices and the Capitol. In order to protect the artwork during transport, all work MUST be enclosed in bubble wrap, or other protective wrapping, and packed in a BOX by the artist. Do not use Styrofoam peanuts or shredded paper as packing material. • An exhibit loan agreement form will be sent to artists whose works are selected for this exhibit. This must be returned to the arts council with the work. • All works will be insured while in the possession of the arts council. • Artwork must remain in the exhibit for the entire duration, even if sold.

Important Dates

• April 3 Deadline to submit application and images • April 11 Artists notified of selection via email • April 22-23 Works delivered or shipped to the Kentucky Arts Council office in Frankfort • April 30-May 29 Exhibit on display in the Capitol Rotunda, Frankfort • June 3-4 Works picked up from the Kentucky Arts Council office in Frankfort

Application process for all submissions:

• Complete the online application form. Save or print a copy of the confirmation page for your records. You will not receive an email confirmation. • Title the image files using your last name, followed by the title of the piece. For example, for a piece by John Smith titled Spring Meadow, the file name would be: Smith_SpringMeadow.

Acceptance

Artists will be notified of acceptance to the exhibit via email by April 11.

Delivering artwork

Artwork should be securely wrapped and packaged in a BOX for transport. Tips on how to pack and prepare for exhibit.

Artists may deliver accepted artwork to the arts council office on April 22-23, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern. Shipped artwork must be insured and include return postage. The address for the shipped artwork is:

Kentucky Arts Council

500 Mero St., 5th floor

Frankfort, KY 40601

