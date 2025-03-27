Red Cross to present Clara Barton Award for Humanitarian Service at special breakfast event

The Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross will honor

Delores Hargrove-Young as the recipient of the prestigious Clara Barton Award for Humanitarian Service during a special breakfast event on April 3 at 8:30 a.m. at Cincinnati’s Music Hall.

The Clara Barton Award is named after the remarkable founder and first leader of the American Red Cross and is given annually by the Cincinnati chapter to an individual, group of individuals, or corporation which exemplifies

Clara’s humanitarian spirit.

Hargrove-Young has been selected as this year’s recipient because of her life-long commitment to humanitarian service in the Cincinnati community. A prominent community leader, she serves on the American Heart Association Midwest Regional Board; Seven Principles Foundation, Inc.; Vehr Communications Board of Advisors; Signal Ohio; the Joe Burrow Foundation Advisory Board; and is Secretary for The Sister Accord Foundation Board. She is a previous Board Chair for the Cincinnati Chapter of the Red Cross. Her

contributions have earned her multiple honors, including the 2024 Great Living Cincinnatian and the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio Glorifying the Lions honoree.

The Clara Barton Award for Humanitarian Service event gives the Red Cross an opportunity to recognize community leaders for their service, as well as highlight the work of the Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter. The

funds generated serve as an important source of revenue in supporting the life-saving Red Cross programs in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Brown, Clermont, Dearborn, Ohio, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, and Grant counties.