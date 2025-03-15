Kentucky Community Action Agencies extend LIHEAP Winter Crisis enrollment through March 31

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Winter Crisis enrollment has been extended until March 31. Kentucky Community Action Agencies will be accepting applications in all 120 counties.

This program assists eligible households facing a home heating emergency, such as imminent loss of heat, low fuel supply, or eviction due to unpaid utility bills. Households must meet eligibility requirements, including income eligibility of up to and including 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Crisis benefits will cover the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis not to exceed the Community Action Agency’s local cost for a deliverable supply of the household’s primary heating fuel or $400 for gas or electric. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis until they reach their maximum benefit. Benefits are paid directly to the fuel vendor.

Kentucky’s Community Action Network collectively operates outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties. To apply, contact your local Community Action Agency office or call 800-456-3452. Visit www.capky.org/network to find the nearest office.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at the time of application:

• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household. • Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month. • Most current electric bill, statement from your landlord if electric is included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program. • The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

For the Crisis component, applicants requiring assistance for natural gas or electric must bring a disconnect/past due notice. If your rent includes heat, bring a copy of your lease and eviction notice. Pre-Pay Electric Program participants must show they have 10 days or less of pre-paid electric service.

Assistance in prior LIHEAP components does not impact a household’s eligibility.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For more information about LIHEAP, including contact information for all local Community Action agencies, please visit the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

