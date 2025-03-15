Opinion – Suzanne Barker Griffith: Congress should start with MRA allowances if serious about cost cutting

In these austere times, the old saying, “The pot calling the kettle black,” sure fits as DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk, is using a chainsaw provided by President Donald Trump to slash personnel and expenses in federal agencies.

DOGE is even leading the way in eliminating 80,000+ jobs from the Veterans’ Administration (VA), bringing the agency to 2019 levels. All the while, members of the House and Senate, many of whom actively support DOGE, have increased their budgets for staff, travel, and supplies.

Currently, members of Congress make $174,000 annually, the Speaker of the House makes $223,000, and the majority and minority leaders in the House and Senate make $193,400. In addition, they receive a slew of benefits and perks with no cuts in sight.

Musk even stated on X that members of the House and Senate should be paid more to deter corruption. He didn’t elaborate on how much more they should be paid to avoid kickbacks and bribes. Frankly, I call boloney on this.

Recently, I wrote to each member of the Kentucky delegation in Congress. Except for Congressman Morgan McGarvey, all have supported DOGE. I asked how they would reduce staff and expenses in their own office and if they supported reductions in staff and expenses for all members of the House and Senate. As of this writing, I have not heard back from any of them on this issue.

According to the most current Congressional Salaries and Allowances (CRS): In Brief, in 2025, $843.6 million was allowed for House Member’s Representational Allowance (MRA). This increased 4.1% from 2024. “The MRA may be used for official expenses including staff, travel, mail, office equipment, district office rental, stationery, and other office supplies.” The average MRA per member of the House is close to $2 million.

Members of the Senate have more money to work with. Their MRA allowance per Senator ranges from $3 million to just over $5 million, depending on the state’s population. The overall budget for the 2025 Senate MRAs is $571.8 million, up 3.5% from 2024.

Specifically looking at the staffs on legistorm.com of Kentucky’s Congressmen and Senators, all have significantly increased the amount of taxpayer funds used to compensate their staffs.

Rep. James Comer, a Republican representing KY-01, stated in December, “I think we’re going to look at unnecessary government programs, wasteful grants, we’re going to look at unneeded federal bureaucrats and just start taking the ax out and trying to chop waste, fraud, and abuse in every corner of the federal government.” He spent $1,459,075 on his staff salaries in 2024, up from $973,921 in 2019.

Rep. Brett Guthrie, a Republican representing KY-02, chairs a committee assigned to cut $880 billion from Medicaid. He spent $1,525,735 on his staff in 2024, up from $1,032,893 in 2019.

Rep. Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat representing KY-03 since 2023, has expressed concern about DOGE and recently stated, ”We’re really pushing for information and answers as to what’s happening with the VA here and what’s going to happen to federal office buildings.” Coming in as the lowest amount amongst the Kentucky delegation in Congress, McGarvey spent $1,457,744 on his staff salaries in 2024. His predecessor, Rep. John Yarmuth, spent $973,130 on his staff in 2019.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican representing KY-04, voted against a budget bill that would pave the way for Trump’s legislative agenda because it didn’t cut enough, came in at the highest amount of all Kentucky members of Congress on staff salaries. He spent $1,641,926 on his staff in 2024, up from $1,204,269 in 2019.

Rep. Hal Rogers, a Republican representing KY-05, recently stated, “As DOGE works to root out waste, fraud, and abuse, I want to be very clear – it is also important that we protect the programs that are vital in rural America,” spent $1,607,069 on his staff in 2024, up from $1,091,681 in 2019.

Rep. Andy Barr, a Republican representing KY-06, recently posted on Facebook, “I just voted YES on the budget resolution that sets the stage to cut wasteful spending.” He spent $1,588,666 on his staff in 2024, up from $994,339 in 2019.

Senator Mitch McConnell, who dislikes Trump but whose actions made the Trump presidency and DOGE possible, spent $3,879,860 on his 61 member staff salaries in 2024, up from $2,601,335 in 2019.

Senator Rand Paul, who says he “loves” what DOGE is doing but wants a recision package through Congress, spent $2,881,629 on his staff salaries in 2024, up from $2,478,399 in 2019.

If these elected officials are genuinely interested in using their axe to cut the federal deficit, an area to be included is voting to reduce their MRAs. In the spirit of what the VA is expected to do, perhaps even cutting their MRAs to 2019 levels. After all, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

Suzanne Barker Griffith is a retired Kentucky teacher, community advocate, and the Boyd County Justice of the Peace.