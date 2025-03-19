Kentucky Senator Bourbon announces its sixth small-batch bottle, the John Edwards Release

Kentucky Senator Bourbon has unveiled its sixth small batch of Kentucky straight Bourbon whiskey: The John Edwards Release. These small batch bourbons are the brainchild of former state Senator Damon Thayer and his colleague, Andre Regard.

The exclusive release, named after John Edwards, Kentucky’s second-ever U.S. Senator and a resident of Bourbon County, continues the brand’s legacy of honoring distinguished statesmen while delivering an exceptional Bourbon experience.

Aged for seven and a half years and bottled at the signature 107 proof, the John Edwards Release carries forward Kentucky Senator Bourbon’s reputation for excellence. This small batch Bourbon boasts a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley, offering a rich and balanced flavor profile that Bourbon enthusiasts have come to expect from the brand.

An increase in production will lead to approximately 2,000 bottles of this limited-edition Bourbon being available, with a suggested retail price of $119.99. As always, the Bourbon is distilled and aged in Kentucky before being bottled at Bluegrass Distillers in Midway and distributed by Kentucky Eagle Wine & Spirits.

For those looking for an even more exclusive selection, Liquor Barn and Justins’ House of Bourbon will each feature a single barrel private selection, offering an elevated tasting experience for discerning Bourbon collectors.

The John Edwards Release will be available at select Kentucky retailers, bars and restaurants and will also be available online at BourbonOutfitter.com. A limited quantity of this release will also be featured at the world-renowned Jack Rose Dining Saloon in Washington, D.C., and its neighboring spirits shop, Premier Drams.

Kentucky Senator Bourbon co-founder Andre Regard expressed his enthusiasm: “Damon and I continue our journey of celebrating Kentucky’s native spirit with another outstanding release. Each batch tells a story, and the John Edwards Release is no exception—steeped in history and bottled with precision.”

Co-founder Damon Thayer added, “We’re maintaining our hallmark 107 proof and refining our aging process to highlight the depth of this seven-and-a-half-year Bourbon. This release, honoring a historic Bourbon County statesman, is sure to be a collector’s favorite.”

Each release of Kentucky Senator Bourbon is dedicated to a U.S. Senator from Kentucky. To learn more about the history behind John Edwards and this latest release, visit Kysenatorbourbon.com.

