Mike Tussey: Remembering the broadcasting pioneers who paved their way to radio history

Over my long career I was honored to have shared the microphone with so many solid professionals who excelled in our profession.

It’s March 19, 2025 and even today, 60 years later, I remember well those key people who were by my side and made a super impact on my career.

It’s a good bet that you too remember those incredible talents who were there with you while you were taking those early steps into your control room – or just listening the them on the air.

Think about them. Make your list – give it a try to remember them all.

Here’s my list of 15. It’s lengthy, but necessary. You may remember many of these Super Stars of broadcasting as well.

HAL MURPHY – WIRO:

What a God given talent he was. He could make listeners laugh even on his worst day. Simply put, he was indeed a natural as his fans loved him.

Working with Hal on our two daily shows – “The Coffee Grounds Morning Show” and afternoon drive’s “The Town Clowns”, brought out talents and personality in me I never knew I possessed.



In the early 70’s his dream came true when he purchased his own radio station – WCAK in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. We reprised our morning show for a short time in 1972. Hal was truly a walking legend. May he Rest in Peace.

KEN JONES – WIRO

Ken was another super talent who had that distinctive magnetic personality that his fans came to love. He became my mentor, close friend and game day partner while being one of the best play by play talents calling basketball and football. When he spoke, you listened. He was another legend who was duly honored when Ironton, Ohio’s High School named their football media facility – “The Ken Jones Memorial Press Box”. Sadly, we lost Ken in the November 14, 1970 Marshall plane crash when he was the Voice of the Thundering Herd. I lost a true friend that day. May he Rest in Peace.

RON MASTIN – WTCR

Blessed with a golden baritone voice, he was a solid arbitron #1 for his time slot of 10-2 on 5,000 watt AM 1420 – WTCR in the mid 60’s.



Indeed, he was a natural in all aspects of broadcasting. If you needed a voice – Ron was your man.



Ron was the Pride of Mount Sterling, Kentucky where his broadcasting career began at WMST. After leaving WTCR years later, he returned home to create dual careers. One of which was to return to WMST and the other – to enter into law enforcement at Mt. Sterling Police Department where he retired years later as a Lieutenant. We lost Ron too early in life during his prime. May he Rest in Peace.

ELIOT GEHRINGER (GREG ELLIOT) WTCR

Just like Ron Mastin, Greg was a strong voice during his afternoon drive shows of 2-6. Greg always garnered great ratings, you could count on it.



He owned that magic dry humor that listeners loved. Gregg would work 24 hours a day if he could. I don’t think he ever owned a watch. He was the kind of talent every Program Director searched for. Greg also became a fine engineer as well in the Huntington market. Today, Eliot is retired and doing well.

KEN AUBLE – WIRO

I owe Ken for giving me a chance to learn and excel. Ken hired me in April 1961 to work weekends. During the coming years at WIRO, Ken and I became good friends as he did things is way and he loved it. Ken was an astute businessman, and a true visionary. His legacy lives on today. May he Rest in Peace.

SCOTT SIMS (JOHNNY DOLLAR) – WIRO

Another Golden Voice of radio. I remember hearing Johnny for the first time in 1961. I felt his voice was what many of us could only dream about. Johnny came to WIRO from WCOL in Columbus. We became good friends even to the point being responsible for giving me my broadcast name of “MIKE TODD”. He became one of the best play by play voices in the tri-state calling basketball, football and baseball. He later moved on to WCMI.

NOAH DON ADAMS – WIRO AND NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO

It was Don who broke me in that pivotal April day of 1961. A young man loaded with broadcasting talent and personality. After leaving WIRO, he eventually went on to broadcasting fame hosting his legendary show on NPR ( National Public Radio ) – “All Things Considered”. Don was inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2006.

CHARLIE DUNLAP – WCMI

Charlie possesses one of friendliest and unmistakable voices ever on radio. He and I have been lifetime friends and still are today. When you listened to Charlie, you felt like he was your next door neighbor. He became one of the best known play by play announcers as well. If he ever went into politics he would have been elected! Radio needs more Charlie Dunlaps today!

DICKY MARTIN – WCMI

Being a play by play announcer as well, I can attest that Dicky is certainly one of the premier play by play announcers around anywhere. He has been the Voice of the Ashland Tomcats for over 40 years.



Today, he still keeps busy calling the Tomcat games for Kindred Communications of Huntington, West Virginia.

ROB SCHIEBLY – WLGC

Another rich baritone voice loaded with so much talent and ambition. I hired Rob when he was 19 giving him his first spot in radio at WTCR where he worked weekends in the late 60’s.



Years later, he became manager at WLGC where in turn, he hired me to broadcast sports at WLGC in 1985. Rob was highly successful in business and was always highly respected throughout the profession both on the air and off. May he Rest in Peace.

JIM FORBES – WLGC



Jim was one of the best broadcasting partners of my career when we broadcast Greenup County Musketeer Sports from 1985-1990. If it was a big game, get out of his way! Always a step ahead, he was tremendously prepared and was the consummate pro. We became great friends before his passing some years ago. May he Rest in Peace.

JIM SCHNEIDER (THE FLYING DUTCHMAN) WIRO, WTCR, WKEE

When Jim was 14, he asked if he could visit me in the WIRO control room and just watch on Saturdays and Sundays. He picked up every thing up so quick, it was scary. We lost Jim way to early in life. His legacy lives today as one our our best ever. Jim and I share our Hallowed Hall at the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame as he was inducted in 2007.

STEW WILLIAMS – WIRO

When I returned to WIRO in 1976 to host mid days, Stew was Program Director and owned the moniker of “Commander.”

He excelled in the key position and did a super job. He would have worked 8 days a week if he could have.



Our friendship grew on Facebook even to his passing a few years ago. May he Rest in Peace.

EDDIE WALTERS – WTCR ENGINEER

Eddie began his career in 1954 at WTCR AM1420 on the air and later became Chief Engineer. He truly was “Mr. Fixit”! His on air personality was second to none as he lovingly calling everyone “Neighbor.”.

Eddie was a true radio pioneer who also is a member of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame being inducted in 2009. May he Rest in Peace.

CONNIE B. GAY – OWNER OF WTCR

Mr. Gay was the ultimate broadcasting professional who owned 7 radio stations with his headquarters being in Silver Springs, Maryland.

He founded the Country Music Association and served as its first President. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1980 and the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2006. He passed in 1989 at age 75. Mr. Gay hired me in 1967 to be WTCR’s Program Director with a challenge. It was quite a mandate, but looking back, I think we succeeded. His direction for WTCR was right on the money. May he Rest in Peace.

DENNY WRIGHT – NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY AND THOMAS MORE UNIVERSITY

Denny and I become broadcast partners for Northern Kentucky University Basketball though 2006-2012 and from 2014 thru 2018, we became the radio Voices of Thomas More College Football Saints.

In fact, the Cincinnati Enquirer’s John Erardi penned a column about our broadcasting chemistry and professionalism entitled – “Announcers make it fun to listen to The Norse” in February of 2009.



It was a distinct honor to work with Denny as we share our Hallowed Hall at the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame with our inductions in 2022.

There they are,

All over America, there are legends and legacies such as these that were showcased here today.

Each of the preceding professionals, which includes 4 Hall of Famers, could have written a book showcasing their their contributions and achievements.

You can believe that every time we opened our microphones – anywhere, anytime, we opened it with a super smile that told it all. That’s because we were so very proud and – ON THE AIR!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.