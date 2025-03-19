Kentucky State Police accepting applications for Youth Academy Program at Trooper Island in July

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky State Police (KSP) are encouraging young Kentuckians interested in a career in law enforcement to apply for the state police Youth Academy scheduled to take place in July.

This weeklong camp allows Kentucky’s future officers the chance to interact with state police troopers while developing leadership skills, physical fitness and an understanding of law enforcement principles.

“The Kentucky State Police Youth Academy Program offers an outstanding opportunity for young Kentuckians to gain firsthand experience in law enforcement,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “By supporting those who want to pursue a career in law enforcement, Kentucky will continue to be a national leader in public safety.”

The second annual Youth Academy Program is scheduled to take place July 21–25, at the KSP’s Trooper Island Camp on Dale Hollow Lake, with no cost to participants. Applications for the Youth Academy Program are currently being accepted for Kentuckians ages 16–17 years old. The deadline for applying is June 10.

“By engaging with young Kentuckians early, we are helping them explore career options and choose the path that best aligns with their goals,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “We are excited to continue providing a program where participants can develop essential skills and gain valuable insight into what it means to be a Kentucky State Police trooper.”

During the week, participants will take part in a variety of activities, including:

• Exploring fundamental law enforcement values and ethics.

• Participating in team-building exercises to foster collaboration and teamwork.

• Learning forensic techniques through demonstrations by the KSP Crime Lab.

• Gaining insight into commercial vehicle enforcement operations.

• Understanding criminal investigations and crime scene analysis.

Last year the inaugural program graduated 23 young Kentuckians representing 17 counties across the Commonwealth – Bath, Bullitt, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, Hopkins, Jessamine, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall, Ohio, Scott, Taylor, Trimble and Whitley.

For more information on the program, visit kentuckystatepolice.ky.gov/trooper-island.