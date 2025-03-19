The Footlighters to present final show of 2024-25 season, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, May 1-18

The Footlighters, Inc., will present Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the fourth and final show of their 2024–2025 season, May 1-18. The comedy is based on the 1988 Steve Martin and Michael Caine movie of the same name.

Lawrence Jameson makes his lavish living by charming wealthy women out of their money. Freddy Benson swindles much humbler amounts from sympathetic women with fabricated stories about his grandmother’s failing health. After a chance meeting on a train, the men attempt to work together—only to find that this small French town isn’t big enough for the two of them. They agree on a settlement: The first one to extract $50,000 from heiress Christine Colgate wins, and the other must leave town. But who’s really conning who?

Following up his performance as UPS delivery man Kyle in last year’s Legally Blonde, longtime community theater performer Rob Workley takes the Footlighters stage once again as French inspector Andre Thibault. After catching the theater bug watching a close friend perform in Chess, Workley made his community theater debut in Cincinnati Music Theatre’s La Cage aux Folles in 2006. He has been an onstage fixture at numerous groups over the last 19 years, including Cincinnati Music Theatre, Mariemont Players, Loveland Stage Company, and Footlighters.

As capable offstage as onstage, Workley serves on Cincinnati Music Theatre’s Board of Directors as their Aronoff liaison, and he can often be found working behind the scenes — whether running the Aronoff’s fly rail, working as master carpenter to build sets, or serving on various committees. Workley will add another line to his resume as he puts his design skills to work as set designer and master carpenter of Cincinnati Music Theatre’s fall show, A Christmas Story.

Performance schedule:

• Thursday – Saturday, May 1 – 3 at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 4 at 2 p.m.

• Thursday – Saturday, May 8 – 10 at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 11 at 2 p.m.

• Thursday – Saturday, May 15 – 17 at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each and available online at footlighters.org/tickets or by contacting the box office via text or phone call at 859-652-3849 or FootlightersTickets@gmail.com.

The Footlighters, Inc., has been producing quality community theater shows in Greater Cincinnati for over 60 years. The group was established in 1963 by a small group of volunteers who wanted to bring theater opportunities to the west side of Cincinnati.

In 1987, the group bought the Salem United Methodist Church in Newport and transformed it into The Stained Glass Theatre. The theater is on the National Register of Historic Places and is designated a Kentucky landmark.

In September of 2021, Footlighters completed the third and final phase of their accessibility project by adding ADA-compliant seating in their theater to complement the ADA ramp and elevator installed in 2017 and 2018, allowing access for all patrons with limited mobility.

For more information, please visit footlighters.org.

The Footlighters, Inc.