Letter to the Editor: Take note of Sen. Rand Paul’s leadership on TikTok; it helps many people

TikTok has become an outlet for me to connect with my community.

Unfortunately, it seems like few lawmakers understand how TikTok helps so many people.

As a TikTok creator, I use the platform to showcase my work as a real estate agent in Kentucky. The app has bolstered my portfolio through deal exposure and connectivity. Beyond just creating new opportunities for my business, I also use TikTok to express my strong faith and discuss mental health. TikTok even introduced me to my best friend – my wife.

It saddens me that Congress is attempting to take TikTok away after all it has done for me.

Lawmakers must take a step back and recognize the positive benefits that TikTok has on the day-to-day lives of creators like me.

All too often it feels like the decisions that happen in Washington are so far removed from the people impacted in states like ours. Luckily, the people of Kentucky have an advocate in Senator Rand Paul.

Senator Paul, I want to thank you for your efforts to protect TikTok and free speech. I encourage all lawmakers to look towards Sen. Paul’s leadership and stop a TikTok ban.

Andrew Beckmann is a Louisville-based Real Estate Agent with over 333.7K followers and 3.4M likes on TikTok. He shares his real estate work on the platform, expresses his faith, and discusses mental health.