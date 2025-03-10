Kentucky to host nation’s largest school archery tournament March 14-15 in Louisville

Kentucky will host the nation’s largest annual school archery tournament March 14-15 as more than 7,000 student archers from nearly 400 schools compete in the Kentucky National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Tournament. Held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville since 2016, the tournament has grown into being one of the largest state-level sporting competitions held anywhere.

The National Archery in the Schools Program debuted in Kentucky in 2002 with 21 pilot schools and has since expanded to 900 schools statewide. The in-school program introduces students in grades 4–12 to international-style target archery. Students learn the sport of archery as part of their school curriculum and are then eligible to compete in school-hosted events for the opportunity to qualify for state and national tournaments. Each year, more than 150,000 Kentucky students learn archery during the school day as part of their physical education curriculum, and more than 17,000 compete in Kentucky school-hosted NASP tournaments as part of after-school teams.

“Nationally, 50% of student archers say archery in the schools was their first archery experience,” said Lisa Johnson, state NASP coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “It is exciting to know that so many kids are being introduced into the lifelong sport of archery NASP provides schools with a sport that fits within the school curriculum, is naturally inclusive of all types of students and is relatively inexpensive. Kids love archery. It doesn’t surprise me the program is continuing to grow in Kentucky as well as other states.”

The 2025 Kentucky NASP state tournament will feature two competitions: traditional bullseye shooting at a flat, multi-ringed target and 3D shooting on lifelike foam targets representing various North American game animals. Top-scoring archers will advance to the NASP Eastern Nationals scheduled May 8-10, 2025, also at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The state tournament will take place in the North Wing, South Wing A-C, and the East Hall, with hourly competition flights starting at 10:30 a.m. (EDT) on both Friday and Saturday, March 14-15. Spectator admission is free. Parking is $15 per vehicle and $30 per bus.

Elementary, middle and high school archers will compete for individual and team honors. The top 15 senior boys and top 15 senior girls will each receive $1,000 scholarships to the postsecondary school of their choice. Additionally, 10 senior academic archers will be randomly selected to receive $500 scholarships.

For a second year, all Kentucky NASP archers and teams are encouraged to participate in the “Archers Aiming to Reduce Hunger” food drive to support Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland to help relieve hunger in Kentucky communities. Participating archers are asked to bring one can of beef stew or any Hamburger Helper box item.

Last year, Kentucky NASP archers and school teams collected more than 3,000 pounds of food. This year, they aim to donate 4,000 pounds. Those interested in supporting the effort can email Johnson at lisa.johnson@ky.gov. Donated food items may also be dropped off at the front doors of North Wing lobby of the Kentucky Exposition Center on March 14 or 15.

Complete tournament results will be available online at NASP Tournaments. For more information about NASP, visit the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website at fw.ky.gov, the National Archery in the Schools Program webpage, or call the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s Information Center at 1-800-858-1549, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources