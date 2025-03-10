Cincinnati Reds’ Karen Forgus to speak at Covington Business Council’s March luncheon

The Cincinnati Reds’ Karen Forgus will speak at the Covington Business Council’s monthly luncheon about what’s in store for baseball’s first professional team this season including the highly-anticipated arrival of Reds manager Terry Francona. The team will also celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the 1975 Reds World Series Championship.

In addition, Forgus will share updates on the Reds Community Fund and Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, and the importance of the areas’ attractions, non-profits and businesses working together to amplify the benefits of visiting, living, or working in our region.

The program is March 20 at the Embassy Suites in Covington, starting at 11:30 a.m. Register here.

Forgus is a native Cincinnatian and lifelong Red’s fan who is in her 18th season with the organization, joining in December 2006 as Vice President of Marketing & Communications, then serving as Senior Vice President of Business Operations before her current role as Chief Communications & Community Officer.

She and Phil Castellini represent the Reds in civic, community and non-profit relationships, including those involving Major League Baseball.

In her current role, Forgus oversees marketing, communications, social media, digital media, in-game entertainment, productions, consumer clubs, advertising, public relations, promotional events, community relations, the Reds Community Fund and the Reds Hall of Fame Museum. With her leadership team and staff, all strategy and content associated with these areas and broadcasting happens through her office. She collaborates with the President of Baseball Operations and the General Manager on communication strategy. She leads the “Reds Way Customer Service” program used in-park by Reds employees and Reds partners. She also serves on the Reds Community Advisory Council.