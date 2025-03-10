Simon Kenton faces tough test in first round of 8th Region boys basketball tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Simon Kenton boys basketball teams have won 363 games over 22 seasons under head coach Trent Steiner. If the Pioneers win their 8th Region tournament game against South Oldham on Tuesday, they’ll reach the 25-win mark this season for the first time since he took charge of the program in 2003-04.

Winning that game would also be a big step toward the team’s goal of winning its first 8th Region championship under Steiner. He has an 0-4 record in region finals, including a 57-51 loss to Spencer County in last year’s title game.

South Oldham (26-5) and Simon Kenton (24-6) have the best records in this year’s region tournament bracket. The Pioneers won the regular season game between the two teams in December and enter Tuesday’s rematch with a 10-game winning streak.

During that run, Simon Kenton held seven of its 10 opponents to 36 points or less. That could be hard to do against a South Oldham team that’s averaging 74.5 points per game and has one of the region’s top scorers in senior point guard Julian Miles with a 22.5 average.

Simon Kenton’s scoring leader is Jay Bilton with an 11.8 average. He’s part of a nine-player rotation that’s been very efficient on offense, shooting 50.5 percent for the field overall and 36.4 percent from behind the 3-point arch.

The 8th Region boys tournament begins Monday with two games at Henry County High School. One of them is Walton-Verona vs. Anderson County at 8 p.m. The Simon Kenton vs. South Oldham game will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Opening round games in the 10th Region boys tournament at Montgomery County High School include Brossart vs. Mason County at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Campbell County vs. George Rogers Clark at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Campbell County won last year’s 10th Region title, but GRC has the best record (25-5) in this year’s tournament and defeated the Camels early in the season.

Boys basketball region tournaments

9TH REGION AT N. KY. UNIVERSITY’S TRUIST ARENA

TUESDAY

Cooper (21-5) vs. Covington Catholic (24-8), 6:30 p.m.

Newport (19-10) vs. Lloyd (25-6), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 18

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY

Montgomery County (19-10) vs. Harrison County (13-15), 6 p.m.

Brossart (15-15) vs. Mason County (16-13), 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Nicholas County (20-11) vs. Augusta (18-10), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (22-9) vs. George Rogers Clark (25-5), 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 17

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT HENRY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY

North Oldham (20-7) vs. Gallatin County (19-11), 6:30 p.m.

Walton-Verona (20-12) vs. Anderson County (15-12), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY

Simon Kenton (24-6) vs. South Oldham (26-5), 6:30 p.m.

Henry County (18-11) vs. Spencer County (19-10), 8 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 17

Semifinal games, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 18

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball state tournament at Rupp Arena

WEDNESDAY — UPPER BRACKET

Ashland Blazer (21-10) vs. North Laurel (31-2), 11 a.m.

Knott County Central (24-7) vs. Taylor County (24-8), 1:30 p.m.

George Rogers Clark (25-7) vs. Franklin-Simpson (28-2), 6 p.m.

Simon Kenton (26-4) vs. Frederick Douglass (25-7), 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY — LOWER BRACKET

Louisville Scared Heart (31-3) vs. Johnson Central (27-3), 11 a.m.

Cooper (25-5) vs. Louisville Mercy (19-14), 1:30 p.m.

Henderson County (27-5) vs. Marshall County (25-6), 6 p.m.

Danville Christian (25-7) vs. Daviess County (20-12), 8:30 p.m.x

FRIDAY

Upper bracket quarterfinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinals, 6 and 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinal games, 11 a.m. and 1:30 pm.

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.