Kentucky’s SkillsUSA students showing off their abilities at statewide conference

More than 1,000 students from across Kentucky are showing off skills that can help them land high-demand jobs at the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference in Louisville.

SkillsUSA is the No. 1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA Kentucky serves more than 3,500 students and instructors each year in middle schools, high schools and postsecondary schools.

Students from high schools and colleges across the state are signed up to compete at the conference. A total of 98 competitions will allow students to demonstrate their skills in career areas such as manufacturing, transportation, construction, hospitality and human services.

Contests are run with the help of industry experts, trade associations and labor organizations. Test competencies are set by professional industry standards.

Chloe Blackwell, a junior in the Health Science program at Nelson County Area Technology Center, said she is excited to be participating in SkillsUSA for her second consecutive year.

“The competitions give me hands-on clinical scenarios with mannequins helping me better myself and prepares me for the real world,” she said.

Angela Burger, a senior in the welding program at the Marion County Area Technology Center, is a first-year SkillsUSA attendee participating in the welding sculpture competition.

“SkillsUSA gives me an opportunity to meet and network with so many other people that’s interested in the welding trade,” Burger said. “I stepped out of my comfort zone to participate and I’m so happy I did.”

Beth Hargis, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE’s)’s associate commissioner in the Office of Career and Technical Education, said the conference aligns perfectly with KDE’s United We Learn vision for the future of education in Kentucky, which includes creating more vibrant learning experiences, encouraging innovation in schools and collaborating with local communities.

“SkillsUSA is an exemplar in helping students hone their leadership skills through a variety of competitions and community service work,” Hargis said. “Students are encouraged to demonstrate not only their technical skills, but also soft skills, both of which are needed to build our workforce and the leaders of tomorrow.”

Kimberly Woodall, who serves as the director of SkillsUSA Kentucky at KDE, said the program and conferences would not be possible without the collaboration of business and industry leaders. Local businesses and industries have even provided supplies for students to use during the competitions.

“We value the collaboration with our partners in and around the Louisville area that bring our students into their industry for hands-on, real-world experiences,” said Woodall. “The partnerships that are being forged between our students and their potential employers are helping our students be ready for high-paying jobs and helping our industry partners have the skilled employees they need to thrive.”

Winners of the state conference will compete in the national SkillsUSA Championships in June.

Kentucky Department of Education