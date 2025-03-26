News briefs: ‘Coffee with Mayor,’ Easter egg hunt at Capitol, new Five Below, financial wellness

Staff report

City of Florence invites residents to join in March 28 discussion with Mayor March

The City of Florence is inviting residents and business owners to join Mayor Julie Aubuchon for Coffee with the Mayor on Friday, March 28, from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the Florence Government Center, Caucus Room, 8100 Ewing Blvd., Florence, Kentucky.

This casual gathering offers an opportunity to enjoy free coffee and light snacks while discussing city updates, sharing ideas, and asking questions. Whether you have concerns, suggestions, or simply want to connect with local leadership, this is your chance to engage in open and meaningful conversation.

No registration is required – just stop by and join the conversation.

City of Florence

Governor, First Lady invite Kentuckians to Easter celebration on Capitol lawn April 13

Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear will host Kentuckians at a family-friendly Easter celebration on the South Lawn of the Capitol – the green space directly behind the Capitol building and in front of the Capitol Annex – Sunday, April 13, from 2 to 4 p.m.

“Once again, we’re hosting an Easter event at the Capitol with family fun activities, including an Easter egg hunt, crafts for kids, food trucks and, of course, our annual visit from the Easter Bunny,” said Gov. Beshear. “For so many of us, Easter is a time to reflect on sacrifice, hope and peace, and we are excited for the opportunity to gather as a community to celebrate brighter days ahead for Kentucky.”

In addition to the fun activities, Community Que, Spotz Gelato and Traveling Tom’s Coffee will provide food onsite. Restrooms and picnic tables will also be available for the public. The annual egg hunt will take place at the beginning of the event, so guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Governor’s Office

Five Below opens in Ft. Mitchel’s Expressway Plaza

Five Below has opened its newest store in Expressway Plaza in Ft. Mitchell. The all-new Five Below, a trendy, extremely-value brand for tweens, teens, and beyond, included candy and snacks, brand name beauty, the latest tech, room décor, and lots more — all for under $5.

The new store will offer customers the opportunity to shop the wide assortment of extreme value products spanning exciting and awesome Five Below worlds – Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now. Additionally, the new Five Below offers convenience and fun with our Party Shop featuring a large variety of helium balloons, décor and favors. Most products range from $1-5, and customers can shop for even more extreme value items priced beyond $5.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Free seminars — financial wellness, retirement planning

Ft. Mitchell’s Everest Financial Inc. will be offering two free financial and retirement planning seminars in April and May. These events are informational and are designed to provide attendees with effective strategies for managing their assets and planning for retirement.

“It’s never been more important than it is right now to learn as much as you can about sound financial planning,” said Everest Financial owner and financial advisor Joe Duffey, who brings more than 30 years of experience and multiple designations to the industry.

The upcoming sessions include:

• “Is Your (financial) House In Order?” – Tuesday, April 15, 11:30 a.m. or 6 p.m., LaRosa’s Pizzeria-Boudinot, Cincinnati.



• “Social Security or Social INsecurity?” – Tuesday, May 6, 6 p.m., OR Thursday, May 8, 6 p.m., Covington.

Sign up here or call Beth Duffey at 513-600-4540. Advanced registration is required to attend.