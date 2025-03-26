The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments is seeking the thoughts of the region’s residents on the roads they drive, the places they walk, and the paths they bike.

OKI is updating its transportation improvement program (TIP) and is seeking public comments via email to rfields@oki.org until April 10.

The agency is also taking comments online and during a public meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, at OKI’s Office, located at 720 E. Pete Rose Way, Suite 420, in Cincinnati.

“The TIP is essentially a list of upcoming transportation projects scheduled over the next four years, and updated every two years” said Andy Reser, OKI’s manager of transportation planning. “These include projects related to roads, transit, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, and other enhancements.”

The draft can be viewed at www.oki.org.

As a metropolitan planning organization (MPO), OKI is required to develop and maintain a transportation improvement program (TIP).

“Everyone’s voice matters when it comes to mobility,” Reser said. “We welcome the public’s thoughts and ideas to help shape the future of transportation in our region.”

TIP is expected to be adopted at the OKI Board meeting on Thursday, April 10.

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations, and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the tristate.

Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments