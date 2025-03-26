Mike Tussey: From the Magic of the Minors to ‘The Show’ — y’all ready?

A month ago this column was telling you about the “The Transition” from Winter to Spring while moving through the fickle month of March. Here in the waning days of what we call March Madness and basketball lies the crack of the bat with homers, the cycle, and no hitters,

Be advised – the curtain is going up for Baseball 2025 -TOMORROW.

Taking center stage for us is the 149th Opening Day for our Cincinnati Reds tomorrow at Great American Ballpark as the Reds and Giants clash at 4:10 p.m.. The Reds starting pitcher will be –

HUNTER GREENE (9-5) 2.75 ERA – 2024

The season’s lid lifter will corral nearly 45,000 rabid fans at the ballpark on the shores of the Ohio River. You can believe that everyone of those 45,000 will feel the same way as the legendary actor Humphrey Bogart once exclaimed: “A Hot Dog at the ballpark beats Roast Beef at the Ritz!”

By the way tomorrow’s weather is slated to be – “Partly Cloudy with a cool 51” – but, it could change a bit, you never know.

Many of you have already got your tickets and will head to Cincy and get cranked up for the “Reds Country” rally in what we all know as The Findlay Opening Day Parade. 2025 marks the 125th anniversary of the parade which officially began in 1920 which was inspired by the Reds’ 1919 World Championship. That’s another story for another day.



The parade begins at Findley Market at noon and concludes at the Taft Theater at 3 p.m. The 2025 Findlay Market Parade Grand Marshal is – Reds All Star – CHRIS SABO. Sabo was with the Reds’ 1988-1993 at 3rd Base. He was NL Rookie of the Year 1988 and a member of the 1990 World Series Champions.

Lots of excitement around these 2025 Reds with the spotlight on veteran player and manager – TERRY FRANCONA and a roster full of exciting new players such as – BRADY SINGER, GAVIN LUX, JOSE TREVINO, AUSTIN HAYS and the return of infielder MATT McCLAIN .

As exciting as tomorrow will be; America is anticipating Opening Day festivities nationwide from AAA to Class A baseball and with the Independent leagues as well.

My broadcasting career was blessed so much when I became “The Voice of the Huntington Cubs” – a minor league affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Huntington competed in the Appalachian League where Major League Baseball’s rookies competed every summer. The Appy League consisted of the Johnson City Cardinals, Danville Braves, Martinsville Phillies, Elizabethton Twins, Kingsport Mets, Bristol Tigers and the Princeton Reds.

My years of calling the Cubs games provided me with a so many lifetime memories such as interviewing and becoming friends with baseball Legends such as BOB FELLER, WILLIE STARGELL AND JIM LEMON just to mention a few.

The Cubs Opening Day was June 14, 1993 at historic St. Clouds Common Field in Huntington where we would meet the Johnson City Cardinals. Calling Play by Play is tough regardless of what game it may be. Football is stop and go, Basketball is quick, and Baseball is the slowest of all.

So, if you’re calling baseball, an announcer needs to be armed with plenty of information and conversation. Every announcer has his own style and personality that is weaved into the calling of any game.

Speaking of “Style” – 91 years ago, a guy named Walter Lanier “RED” Barber was the Voice of the Reds from 1934-1938, The Dodgers -1939-1953, and the Yankees 1954-1966 Red Barber was known throughout baseball as – “The Southern Gentleman” because of his downhome delivery style that his fans enjoyed. He was lovingly known as – “The Ol’ Redhead.”

He wrote his very popular autobiography in 1966 entitled – “Rhubarb in the Catbird Seat.” In 1973, Red won the prestigious “Ford C. Frick Award” given annually by the National Baseball Hall of Fame for Broadcasting Excellence.

The Reds’ Broadcasting Legend – MARTY BRENNAMAN won it in 2000. The 2024 winner was Red Sox Play by Play – JOE CASTIGLIONE having called Boston games for 41 years.

Red Barber became famous for his catch phrases reflecting his descriptions as:

• CAN OF CORN – An easy catch

• SITTING IN THE CATBIRD SEAT – A pitcher dominating the game

• WALKING IN TALL COTTON – A player going 3-3 and has one at bat left

• MR. BIG FELLA – His description of the huge players on the diamond.

Red Barber’s legacy grew over the decades and thrives still today. Sadly, he passed in 1992 at age 84

As my second season with the Cubs of ’94 was winding down, I was in Princeton, West Virginia to call the Cubs/Reds game. Sitting next to me in the press box was a sports writer from The Jersey Journal – Ed Ford. Ed was known around the country for his national columns while calling himself – “THE FA.” He apparently listened to me calling the game and after the game complimented my broadcast as we chatted briefly.

Soon thereafter, his called his next column – “HUNTINGTON’S FIELD OF DREAMS” while describing my style of calling the game. He then paid me a tremendous honor when he compared my style of the broadcast to that of the legendary Red Barber. That was quite a compliment.

Although, Reds Baseball opens up tomorrow, in Florence, there is baseball with an Independent team – the Florence Y’Alls. They are members of the Frontier League which is primarily a summer league and the Y’alls will not open up for the new season until Friday May 16 with a 3-game homestand versus the Washington Wild Things at Thomas More Stadium at 7:03 p.m. The League covers the summer through August 30. Lots of fun. I firmly recommend it.

So, here in l March aside from baseball, the KHSAA High School Basketball’s 107th “Sweet 16” boys tourney gets underway at Rupp today thru Saturday, March 29 with the title game and tip off at 7:30PM.

The Girls KHSAA Sweet 16 finished March 15 with the winner being Sacred Heart defeating George Rogers Clark 65-60 for their 5th straight crown.

Here in the waning days of March, the NCAA Men’s Sweet 16 begins tomorrow, March 27 thru Friday, March 28. The Men’s Elite 8 begins this weekend – Saturday, March 29 thru Sunday March 30. The Final Four will be played next weekend, April 4 in San Antonio. The NCAA National Championship Game will be played at the Alamodome, Monday, April 7 in San Antonio.

The NCAA Women’s Sweet 16 is set for this Friday March 28 and March 29. The ladies will line up for their Elite 8 beginning this weekend Sunday, March 30 and Monday, March 31.

The Final Four gets underway at 7 p.m. April 4 in Tampa with the National Championship Game scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, April 6 in Tampa.

So, there you have it all.

Basketball bowing out and Reds Baseball roaring in tomorrow on Opening Day – 4:10 vs the Giants.

As Legendary ERNIE BANKS once barked out: LET’S PLAY TWO!!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.