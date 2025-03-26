Hoxworth Blood Center, UC, Cincinnati Reds team up to encourage blood, platelet donation this spring

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, and the Cincinnati Reds are teaming up to save local patients, offering an exclusive gift and VIP experience to blood donors this April.

All blood and platelet donors who donate at any of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers and select mobile blood drives during the month of April will receive an exclusive Cincinnati Reds hat as a thank you.

The Pitching for Platelets experience, in partnership with the Cincinnati Reds, returns this year to offer even more to platelet donors. All platelet donors that give three or more times from April 1 – May 31 will win a VIP experience at a Reds game in July. Each qualifying donor will receive:

• A ticket for the donor and a guest

• Free parking provided by SP+

• A chance to throw out the first pitch

• Special recognition during the game

• A visit from the Reds mascot(s)

“When you think spring in Cincinnati you think of the Reds. It’s very fitting to bring two Cincinnati staples – The Reds and Hoxworth- together to save lives,” says Dr. David Oh, interim co-director and chief medical officer of Hoxworth Blood Center. “The Reds are a fantastic partner in helping us to celebrate our donors, especially this month.”

Facts about platelet donations:

• A platelet donor can give every 14 days. The automated process separates the platelets from your red cells and plasma – returning your red cells and most plasma back to the donor. • Platelets only have a shelf life of 5-7 days, meaning they are transfused for a local patient almost immediately after each donation. • Platelets are essential for preventing excessive bleeding in patients undergoing cancer treatment, surgery, organ transplants, and those with blood disorders. • Hoxworth needs at least 50 platelet donors each day to meet the demand of local hospitals.

A typical platelet donation takes roughly 90 minutes from start to finish and platelet donors are eligible to give every two weeks. Platelet appointments are available seven days a week at Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers located in Anderson, Blue Ash, Clifton (Central), Ft. Mitchell, West Chester (North), Tri-County, and Western Hills (West).

