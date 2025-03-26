Scouting America’s Dan Beard Council establishes fund with Horizon Community Funds

Dan Beard Council, Scouting America, has established a fund with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dan Beard Council to support their mission of developing young leaders in our community,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “By establishing this fund, they are ensuring that generations of Scouts in Northern Kentucky will have the resources they need to grow, learn, and serve.”

Dan Beard Council is the administrative body of Scouting America (formerly the Boy Scouts of America) in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. With a geographic area of 12 counties in Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky and an average annual membership of 20,000 families, Dan Beard Council is one of the larger metropolitan councils in the country and the largest youth organization in the Cincinnati area. The council administers the Scouting program through 7 districts, providing volunteer support, training, program opportunities, and administrative services such as membership and advancement records, new unit development, and unit fundraising opportunities in the form of the annual popcorn sale. Hundreds of Cub Scout Packs, Scouts BSA Troops, Venturing Crews, Explorer Posts, and Sea Scout Ships make up the membership of the council.

“We are delighted and honored to be part of a community fund that supports Scouting,” stated Andy Zahn, President and CEO of Dan Beard Council, Scouting America. “This partnership allows us to further our mission of empowering young people, instilling leadership, and fostering personal growth. The generosity of our community ensures that we can continue providing life-changing experiences for Scouts, regardless of financial challenges. Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient future for our youth.”

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or they can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.

Horizon Community Funds