KYTC working to implement law allowing driver’s permits at age 15; appointments begin April 2

Now that a new state law, House Bill 15, has taken effect allowing 15-year-olds to earn their driver’s permits, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working quickly to implement this exciting change.

The Transportation Cabinet is making system upgrades so a credential can be issued allowing eligible applicants to take the written permit test. As early as April 2, applicants can start making an appointment with the Kentucky State Police. For individuals who have made an appointment prior to that date, please reschedule with Kentucky State Police to prevent delays.

• Sign up at drive.ky.gov to receive email updates, and be notified when the system is ready. • Collect all necessary documents, such as birth certificate, Social Security card and School Compliance Verification Form. • Begin studying for the written permit test. The official Kentucky driver’s manual can be found on the Kentucky State Police website.

The new law only allows more time for eligible drivers to hold a permit. State law still requires you to be 16 to obtain a license (intermediate).

For more information about Kentucky’s graduated driver licensing program and requirements to move from permit to intermediate license to full, unrestricted license, visit drive.ky.gov.

