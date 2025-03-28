SparkHaus, DAV partner to create hub to empower veteran entrepreneurs to innovate, succeed

SparkHaus is transforming into more than just a collaborative workspace — it’s about community. And that’s why it is joining forces with Disabled American Veterans (DAV), a more than century-old national nonprofit headquartered in Erlanger, to serve as a launchpad for veterans and their spouses looking to build their own companies.

As part of this collaboration, DAV has committed to using SparkHaus to empower local veterans and spouse entrepreneurs. DAV Patriot Boot Camp helps transitioning service members, veterans and their spouses, providing free startup education, world-class mentorship and a supportive community to help them succeed as business founders and job creators. Through its partnership with SparkHaus, DAV will make business more accessible to the entrepreneurs it serves.

“There are more than 1.6 million veteran-owned businesses in America, and we want SparkHaus to be part of as many of those entrepreneurs’ journeys as possible,” said Blue North Executive Director Dave Knox, who also serves on the DAV National Veterans Entrepreneurship Council. “Our partnership with DAV is a prime example of the kind of meaningful collaborations we envision for SparkHaus — where organizations come together to create opportunities, foster innovation and build a stronger entrepreneurial community for all.”

In addition to its collaboration with DAV’s entrepreneurship program, SparkHaus will be home to other veteran-led firms, including Sunflower Fuels and eGateway Capital. Sunflower Fuels, a bioenergy firm, is led by CEO Gabrielle Blocher, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and former Marine officer. eGateway, the Commonwealth’s largest venture capital firm, is headed by Managing Partner Chad Summe, also a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and former Naval submarine officer.

While DAV Patriot Boot Camp events attract founders from across the country, Cincinnati, and Northern Kentucky have long been at the heart of the program. Many of its mentors and partners hail from the Tri-State region, bringing invaluable expertise and insight to the table.

“As an organization born in Over-the-Rhine and now headquartered in Erlanger, DAV is particularly eager and grateful for this opportunity to support local veterans and their families in a unique, powerful way,” DAV CEO Barry Jesinoski said. “Through SparkHaus, we will be able to provide our entrepreneurs with a new resource and help connect them with a vibrant community of like-minded innovators and difference makers.”

Veterans and their spouses are uniquely equipped to succeed as entrepreneurs. Their military service instills resilience, leadership and a mission-driven mindset — qualities that set them apart in the business world. Yet, despite their strengths, many veteran entrepreneurs struggle to access critical funding, education and mentorship. Programs like DAV Patriot Boot Camp bridge these gaps, ensuring veteran founders have the tools and support they need to succeed.

“Helping veterans and spouses succeed as entrepreneurs isn’t just a feel-good mission or the right thing to do,” Jesinoski said. “It’s a smart investment with far-reaching benefits for the community we serve. When veterans thrive as business founders, they enrich their communities, solve real-world problems, disrupt industries and inspire the next generation.”

SparkHaus is the product of a partnership between Kenton County, the Northern Kentucky Port Authority and Blue North. Once complete, it’s anticipated between 200 and 300 people will use the space daily and, at more than 40,000 square feet, it will be the largest dedicated entrepreneurship hub in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Construction on SparkHaus began in late-September 2024, with Urban Sites in the lead and City Studios serving as the architect. SparkHaus will open this August.

Kenton County