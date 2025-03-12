Last-second field goal gives South Oldham 61-59 win over Simon Kenton in 8th Region boys tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The tough breaks continued for Simon Kenton in 8th Region tournament games on Tuesday when a desperation shot went through the nets as the final horn sounded to give South Oldham a 61-59 win over the Pioneers.

Simon Kenton was behind, 57-45, with 2:11 left in the game and came back to tie the score, 59-59, on a 3-point goal by senior Jay Bilton with seven seconds left.

After South Oldham missed a shot, senior Julian Miles chased down a long rebound and launched an off-balance shot from the top of the key that went in.

In last year’s region final, Spencer County outscored Simon Kenton, 22-11, in the fourth quarter to come away with a 57-51 victory. The Pioneers also have an 0-4 record in 8th Region title games.

In Tuesday’s game, Simon Kenton senior center Bode Stone had 24 points and Bilton had 20. During their team’s 14-2 run that tied the score, 59-59, they each scored seven points.

The season-ending loss snapped a 10-game winning for the Pioneers, who finished with a 24-7 record.

SIMON KENTON 11 10 12 26 — 59

SOUTH OLDHAM 14 20 11 16 — 61

SIMON KENTON (24-7): Weaver 0 4 4 , Polly 1 0 2, J. Bilton 9 1 20, B. Bilton 1 0 2, Marx 1 2 4, Bach 1 0 3, Stone 9 6 24. Totals: 22 13 59.

SOUTH OLDHAM (27-5): Fithian 7 0 20, Wuchrell 0 2 2, Burnside 5 2 12, Campbell 1 0 3, A. Miles 0 1 1, Bee 0 2 2, Ratliff 1 0 2, J. Miles 7 1 19. Totals: 21 8 61.

Three-point goals: SK — Bilton, Bach. SO — Fithian 6, J. Miles 4, Campbell.