GRC pulls away late in fourth quarter to defeat Campbell County in 10th Region boys game

By Will Jones

NKyTribune contributor

Although on opposite ends of the 10th Region, George Rogers Clark and Campbell County have become blue blood basketball rivals, winning 11 of the last 14 region titles. In Tuesday’s final, GRC needed a strong fourth quarter to defeat the Camels, 57-52, at Montgomery County High School.

Campbell County was without leading scorer and rebounder Austin Davie. The 6-foot-4 freshman averaging 17.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game broke his hand two weeks ago in the 37th District championship game against Brossart.

“We knew pretty early on he wasn’t going to be available, so we talked to Braden Elam and let him know how we saw his role,” said Campbell County coach Brent Sowder. ” My assistants did a great job preparing him for the physicality that GRC would bring.”

Campbell County got off to a 7-0 start and led 16-7 after the first quarter. Sowder said the Camels were “defending well and forcing some tough twos and got things going in transition.”

The Cardinals battled back from a nine-point deficit in the second quarter, cutting the lead to two points before ending the half down 20-18.

In the final seconds of the third quarter, GRC point guard Malachi Ashford tied it at 41-41 with a basket and free throw.

But two free throws from Campbell County senior guard Garyn Jackson put his team ahead, 43-41, heading into the fourth quarter.

“(We) just tried to keep him out of the paint which is very hard to do,” Sowder said of Ashford. “He is dangerous when he is able to get downhill.”

With 6:27 left in the game, Montez Gay made a three to give GRC its first lead, 46-45. Jackson answered with a three of his own, but another three put GRC ahead, 49-48, with 5:25 left.

The Cardinals held on to the lead for the rest of the game despite several challenges from Camel shooters. Xavier Fancher made a three with 2:44 left to make it 53-52, which was as close as the Camels would get.

Campbell County junior Lucas Anthrop posted a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Jackson, one of the team’s six seniors, had 18 points.

“Their depth played a role,” Sowder said of GRC. “We got a little worn out. Some just plain old bad luck. Two of (Zach Franzen’s) threes were all the way down and somehow came out. But credit to GRC for staying the course as well.”

GRC improves to 26-5 and Campbell County’s season ends at 22-10. GRC will face Nicholas County in the region semifinals on Monday.

CAMPBELL COUNTY 16 11 16 9 — 52

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 7 17 17 16 — 57

CAMPBELL COUNTY (22-10): Franzen 0 2 2, Elam 2 0 4, Fancher 2 1 5, Jackson 6 4 18, Anthrop 9 1 23, Totals: 19 7 52.

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK (26-5): Ashford 5 3 15, Craig 1 2 5, Spillman 1 0 2, Gay 7 2 17, Bartelson 2 0 4, Campbell 1 0 2. Totals: 20 13 57.

Three-point goals: CC — Anthrop 4, Jackson 2, Fancher. GRC — Ashford 2, Craig, Gay.