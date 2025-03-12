The NKY Chamber’s Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) announce state Representatives Steve Doan, and Kimberly Poore Moser, as well as OneNKY Alliance Project Director and Bellevue City Councilman, Ryan Salzman as the featured speakers for its next Lunchtime Leader Chat from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 10, at the Kenton County Government Center, 1840 Simon Kenton Way in Covington. The discussion will be moderated by Elly Neltner, Government Relations Manager at Roebling Solutions.

The Lunchtime Leader Chat series provides an exclusive opportunity for NKYPs to connect with regional community and business leaders as they share professional development tips, lessons learned, industry insights, and personal mantras. In this new panel discussion format, featured speakers will discuss practical steps for increasing civic engagement and how civic participation provides young professionals the opportunity to have an influence on the policies that impact their careers and communities.

Featured speakers to include:

• Rep. Steve Doan has served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 2023. A native of Erlanger, he serves the 69th district, which is comprised of parts of Boone and Kenton counties. Doan serves on several House Session Standing Committees, Interim Joint Committees, and is a member of several Caucuses. • Rep. Kimberly Moser has served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 2017. She serves the 64th district, which includes parts of Kenton County. Moser is a registered nurse and served as the NKY Director for the office of Drug Control Policy from 2014 to 2018. She is currently Chairwoman of the House Health Services Committee and also serves on several House Standing Committees, Interim Joint Committees, and Caucuses. • Ryan Salzman is Project Director at the OneNKY Alliance where he focuses on a wide range of public interest projects, including the advancement of smoke-free policies, bike trail development, and shared governance initiatives while maintaining a presence in the Kentucky State Capitol through OneNKY Frankfort. He is civically active in his personal life as well, completing five terms on the Bellevue, Kentucky, city council. • Moderator: Elly Neltner is the Government Relations Manager for Roebling Solutions, a full-service government relations firm that partners with public, private, and nonprofit clients to attain their policy goals through bridge building with officials at local, state, and federal levels. Neltner, an NKYP member, has spent time working on Capitol Hill and at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, and she has built on her policy experience through civic engagement initiatives working and volunteering on various political campaigns.

“Civic engagement is more than just voting, it’s about understanding how decisions are made and who makes them. For young professionals, getting involved early helps build the knowledge, relationships, and influence that support both personal and professional growth over the long term” said Tami Wilson, Vice President of Government Relations & Business Advocacy at the NKY Chamber. “We appreciate Reps. Doan, and Moser, and Ryan Salzman for sharing their valuable insights and experience with our young leaders so that they can continue to pave the way to success for the NKY region.”

The event will kick off with lunch and networking, followed by a panel discussion and an audience Q&A session.

“The Lunchtime Leader Chat is an important initiative for NKYP, and we are excited to offer a new format to our region’s young leaders,” said Kyle Frizzell, Director of Events and NKYP at the NKY Chamber. “Civic engagement is a very important topic, especially when it comes to the impact of the future of our region, and we hope this event provides young professionals with a better understanding of what civic involvement looks like and how their contributions can improve communities and influence decision-making processes to make a difference now and in the future.”

NKYP’s Lunchtime Leader Chat is $25 for NKY Chamber members and $35 for future NKY Chamber members. The NKYP rate is $20; free for NKYP Event Pass holders. Registration is required and available online at NKYChamber.com/Events.