CVG named Best Airport in North America by Airports Council International World

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has been recognized as a top airport for customer experience.

Airports Council International (ACI) World announced that CVG has received the 2024 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for Best Airport of 5 to 15 Million Passengers in North America.

This recognition is a result of customers submitting positive feedback for CVG in standardized ASQ surveys. The surveys are conducted at more than 400 airports in 110 countries.

“CVG and our partners share a priority of delivering exceptional customer service,” said Larry Krauter, chief executive officer, CVG.

“Obtaining direct feedback from passengers in areas such as cleanliness and shopping/dining, among other key touch points, is critical as we continue to elevate the customer experience which is central to our mission. This award recognizes the hard work of each and every member of the CVG team who give their best to achieve operational excellence and who listen to the voice of our customers. I want to thank ACI World for this very meaningful award and for creating the ASQ program which provides a valuable framework for continuous improvement.”



Last year, CVG was inducted into the ACI World Director General’s Roll of Excellence, one of the highest honors in the airport industry for excelling in customer experience over the past decade.

CVG Communications

