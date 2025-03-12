Kentuckians encouraged to make plans for sober rides over extended St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Team Kentucky is reminding everyone that buzzed driving is drunk driving as St. Patrick’s Day weekend approaches.

The holiday is celebrated with festivals, parades, and parties that often include alcohol. If consuming alcohol, Kentuckians are urged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver before the festivities begin.

“Even one drink can impair the way you drive,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Having a plan in place beforehand to make sure you have a sober ride home is essential because ‘buzzed driving is drunk driving.’”

To help keep roadways safe, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in spreading the message that Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. Over the past three years, KYTC reported 52 crashes statewide related to a drunk driver on St. Patrick’s Day, resulting in 37 injuries and seven fatalities.

According to NHTSA, on average, one person is killed every 39 minutes in a drunken-driving crash in the United States. Last year, approximately 18 percent of deaths on Kentucky roadways were due to a drunk driver.

To prevent tragedies from occurring, follow these simple tips:

• Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, plan to use public transportation or a ride booking service to get home safely. • Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving. Designate a sober friend to walk you home and use caution if walking while intoxicated. While you may be doing the right thing by not drinking and driving, risks still exist. • If you see a drunk driver, contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555. Callers will remain anonymous and should give a description of the vehicle, location, direction of travel and license number if possible. • Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely. • Wear a seat belt while in a vehicle. It is not only the law; it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet