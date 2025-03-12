Mike Tussey: Remembering the good ol’ days — without the internet, I-Phones

Once upon a time long before the 21st century – we entertained ourselves WITHOUT the internet and I-Phones – and still do today.

Sure, there was a time in the mid-20th Century when we did indeed have television; albeit black and white and for a long time, just one channel and an antenna on the roof.

I remember the summers of my young teen age life trying to find something that I loved to do.

I loved the $5 bike my grandmother gave me so much that Ted Sherman, Jim Huffman, and I made a round trip from Ashland to Huntington, West Virginia and back. It took over 8 hours, but we made it.

I didn’t learn to swim till I was 17; so no pool time for me. The movies although just 15 cents to get in – sometimes got very boring – especially the musicals.

America in the mid 50’s was truly a simple time. It was almost like a movie that I had seen twice.

Our home back in Ashland was at 1333 Carter Avenue facing south. The old houses back then were mostly two levels with a huge front porch.

During that era, the cars of our time were mostly made by the BIG 3 – Chevy, Ford and Plymouth.

To be sure, there were Chryslers, Packards, Hudsons and more, but the “low Price” three ruled the automotive population.

During the summer of 1953 while sitting on the big front porch complete with a huge swing and several chairs, I decided to take a poll and see which of the Big Three would win my survey.

Of course, by my side was my RC cola and a moon pie!

After getting some notebook paper and drawing my lines, I began counting only those aforementioned cars for an hour to see who would win.

I did turn our AM radio on for entertainment while counting. I made sure I had plenty of iced down Pepsi and snacks nearby so I was ready for the Big Countdown!

Carter Avenue was two ways back then and very busy considering the downtown traffic.

The results were in. Ford won it, Chevy about 12 units behind and Plymouth – a distant 3rd. I should point out, back then, cars seem to have a look of their own and easy to determine their identity. That’s not true today, as most look alike.

Having a large front porch was a huge plus for those of us who were lucky. It was a great family gathering place.

Listening to Waite Hoyt and the Reds with hot donuts from the shop over on 13th street was always a summertime treat

.



Another form of entertainment I used was with my Yo Yo. It’s a good bet that many today have no earthly idea what a Yo Yo was and what you did with it. Basically, it was a toy consisting of an “axle” connected to two small wooden discs and a string looped around the axle to a spool. At the end of the spool you fashioned a loop that fit your finger and flip your wrist downward and it would come back to you.



Sounds boring, but it was fun because there were so many called tricks you could master if you had any dexterity and patience at all. I remember learning to “walk the dog,” as well as “the sleeper” and but never could master the toughest of all for me was “rock the baby.”

Actually, 1333 Carter Avenue was close to the downtown epicenter for nearby entertainment. In fact, just three blocks down was the historic C&O Railway station where I spent a ton of time just watching the iconic trains like “The George Washington” and “The Sportsman” arrive and depart. Trains seem to have that magic that attracted millions of kids like me because my Electric Train set gave me so much fun in the 1940’s.

At 13th and Winchester Avenue stood the iconic movie theater of the early 20th century – THE PARAMOUNT. Across the street was a place you would find me as well – Zwicks Music Store. The reason Ashland’s kids hung out there in the 50s was because of the 4 audition booths that were available to customers. We would pick out some 45’s or albums and then go into the booth and play them on a turn table. There was no charge or time limit. The sales staff allowed it and were not at all concerned about shoplifting in any way.

Speaking of the 45 rpm wax disc, there was another mode of entertainment that took over like a tidal wave. It was when the Ashland downtown stores began staying open till 9 p.m. only on Monday Nights. This was super because after supper, the stores were packed with customers from 13th to 18th street.

We teenagers loved it because down in the basement of Murphy’s 5 and Dime was a small record area where we began to hang out. If you stayed there long enough, good bet you would see everyone you knew.

I remember my Senior Year of 1955-56 when our class raffled off a new ’55 Plymouth selling tickets on the sidewalk in front of Murphys. It was cold to be sure, but it was a great place to gather inside and out of the car!

Another form or entertainment came with the invention of the “Youth Center.”

In 1953, the Ashland Jaycees came up with an idea to create a central location where teens could gather, dance, play games and just mingle on Friday and Saturday nights. They would be open till 10 with of course – chaperones. Of course, no smoking, alcohol or drugs. The Youth Center concept lasted a few years, but for its time, I really think overall it was a success based on volunteers and attendance.

Other entertainment came in the form of small hand-held puzzles that really challenged your mental well being. There were the number puzzles which would drive you nuts, but the most fun was the tick tac toe.

Then getting together with friends and playing games such as Monopoly, Scrabble or even Canasta and Hearts were good time as well.

Seemingly, as television grew in popularity, so did the game shows on the home screen. Something about competition that we love.

My case in point is, here in early March just look around, plenty of competition to watch and enjoy with NCAA Basketball and MLB Baseball beginning in just 15 days.

However, for many of us that are Septuagenarians and Octogenarians – we all can pause and remember well those wonderful times of decades ago when we entertained ourselves hours on end.

And you know what?

We did it our way.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.