New Perceptions to present annual Ladies Night Out April 24 at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger

New Perceptions will presents its annual Ladies Night Out fundraiser on Thursday, April 24, from 5:30–9 p.m. at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger.

The event offers a blend of indulgence, entertainment, and philanthropy, supporting the mission of New Perceptions to empower individuals with disabilities through education, skill-building, and community engagement.

Guests will enjoy an evening filled with luxury and excitement, including a buffet dinner and desserts, silent auctions and raffles featuring exclusive prizes, pampering services to relax and unwind, and an open bar to toast to a great cause.

New this year attendees can elevate their experience by participating in a dance lesson, hands-on charcuterie-making workshop, or an exclusive wine-tasting class upon registration.

Admission tickets are $75 per person.

The event will also include a Grand Raffle of a VIP experience at the Kentucky Oaks. One lucky winner will enjoy a Kentucky Oaks experience for two, featuring third-floor clubhouse seating at Churchill Downs, access to the Aristides Lounge with gourmet chef’s table buffets and full premium open bar, a custom ladies’ hat courtesy of Kara Widener with Nelson and Allie Hats, and a homemade “Race Day” pie.

The online auction opens April 17 for bidding on items and experiences leading up to the event.

For tickets and additional information, visit New Perceptions Ladies Night Out.

New Perceptions