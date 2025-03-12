Opinion – Richard Nelson: Eliminating waste, more efficient government shouldn’t be controversial

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll, 51% of Americans approve Pres. Trump’s cuts to the federal workforce. Altogether, 87% of Republicans and 14% of Democrats agree. The poll was taken between February 26-28 and found that a majority of Americans believe there’s too much wasteful spending at the federal level. On the chopping block are 19 federal offices in Kentucky according to the Department of Government Efficiency website.

Now Kentucky legislators are looking to cut inefficiencies and waste out of our state budget. A state House Concurrent Resolution calls for the formation of the Kentucky Discipline of Government Efficiency. The goal is to assess how our tax dollars are spent and to “inform decision makers about how the Commonwealth invests in its future.” Kentucky State Senator Lindsey Tichenor’s SB 257 would create the Kentucky Office of Government Efficiency (KOGE) and authorizes the Kentucky Auditor to ensure that state agencies are “operating efficiently and responsibly.” It passed the full Senate on March 5.

The rationale behind state and federal DOGE efforts is that government has gotten too large and controlling, impedes entrepreneurship, and that tax dollars are used either imprudently or inefficiently. Who could be against saving the taxpayers billions in wasteful spending every year? Kentucky Congressman Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) is. Congressman McGarvey argues these cuts will hurt government workers. But what about the people who are paying the bills for the people who are working in government? Government doesn’t exist simply to employ people. It exists to serve the taxpayer.

Here are a few questions to ask when considering cuts: First, is it an essential role of government? DOGE, led by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, has uncovered billions in federal spending that is indefensible. USAID – foreign aid, has been horribly squandered to promote Woke ideology in foreign countries. Consider a few examples available at www.whitehouse.gov. Securing our borders and maintaining a strong national defense is an essential role of the federal government. Exporting DEI and leftwing ideology abroad is not. Democrats and Republicans should agree that US taxpayers shouldn’t underwrite controversial political activism.

Second, is the government activity within the agency efficient? How many workers does it take to get the job done? How big should the budget be to get the job done? Is it unreasonable to ask workers what they did in the previous week? As a rule, if you give an administrative agency a budget, they will find a way to spend it. But the question we should all ask is, is the money being spent wisely?

Third, is government activity of regulators and regulations carefully balancing freedom of entrepreneurs and business owners with protecting the common good? Until you’ve run your own business, it’s difficult to understand the regulatory hurdles and excessive rules that hinder instead of help. This is a major reason why approximately 20% of new businesses fail in the first year according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (2024 data). The government should be an ally of entrepreneurs not enemies. After all, the government works for us, and not for its own self perpetuation.

Of course, Kentucky’s state government isn’t the federal government (with only $42 billion of annual spending compared to nearly $7 trillion in federal spending) and far fewer workers (Kentucky has around 300,000 and the U.S. government has around 2.3 million). But while Kentucky doesn’t distribute ideologically-charged foreign aid projects, some state money has found its way to the local level to fund leftwing activism. Consider DEI in Jefferson County Public Schools, which garners over $30 million a year. Likewise JCPS “Racial Equity Funding” accounts for another $38 million budget line.

Rooting out waste and defunding activity outside the scope of government should be bipartisan. Finding ways to make government more efficient and demanding fiscal integrity within our government shouldn’t be controversial. After all, it’s the people’s government and it’s funded by their hard earned money.

Richard Nelson is the executive director of Commonwealth Policy Center. He is also the host of the Commonwealth Matters Podcast on Spotify.