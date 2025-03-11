Thomas More Board of Trustees votes to accept Covington Latin School as part of University

The Thomas More University Board of Trustees took the next step making Covington Latin School as part of the university, voting unanimous approval.

“This is a transformative step forward for Catholic education in Northern Kentucky,” said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “The affiliation unites the academic rigor and Catholic classical education Covington Latin School is known for with the resources of Thomas More University to enrich the mission and academic programs of Covington Latin and secure a thriving future for generations of students.”

The announcement follows a comprehensive, year-long assessment to define the benefits and processes of affiliation. The assessment was conducted by a team that includes members of the diocesan Curia and university leadership. Through townhall-style forums, surveys of alumni, parents, teachers and staff, and one-on-one meetings with stakeholders, the team has utilized feedback from the Covington Latin School community to create a strategic vision for the school as part of the university.

“True to its mission as a classical Catholic school for gifted learners, for over 100 years Covington Latin School has formed students to engage with the world thoughtfully and critically, fostering a sense of responsibility to contribute positively to society and the Church,” said Bishop John Iffert of the Diocese of Covington. “I am truly grateful to the Thomas More University Board of Trustees for its support of the affiliation and to Dr. Chillo and his team for continuing the Covington Latin School legacy of teaching ‘Goodness, Discipline and Knowledge.’ I am confident that Covington Latin School’s affiliation with Thomas More University will enhance its rigorous academic standards by providing access to advanced resources, faculty expertise and a broader academic community, while maintaining a deep commitment to the values of the Catholic faith.”

While plans for curriculum are still being fully formed, under the affiliation Covington Latin School students will be able to access Thomas More University courses as part of defined pathway programs and dual credit. This integrated approach will allow Covington Latin students to begin their college journey early and explore their academic interests.

“Knowing the success of university-affiliated schools in the United States, it is exciting for Thomas More to be the first instance of a private, nonprofit university in the Commonwealth to undertake this model,” Chillo said. “It is yet another demonstration of the innovative mindset that is shaping the future of Thomas More University as the regional leader in Catholic higher education.”

Thomas More University and Covington Latin School share close ties and histories. In its early decades as Villa Madonna College, Thomas More University was located in close proximity to Covington Latin School in Covington, Kentucky, and remains deeply rooted in the Diocese of Covington as one of just 12 diocesan universities in the United States. Thomas More and Covington Latin also share a notable network of alumni known for their values-driven leadership and excellence in their respective fields.

“As an alumnus of both Covington Latin School and Thomas More University, I am excited about the academic and co-curricular opportunities this affiliation poses for Catholic education and for gifted learning in the region,” said Donald Saelinger, M.D., chair of the board’s University Advancement and Outreach Committee. “Both institutions were formative in my education and had a tremendous impact on my life and career. This partnership ensures that legacy lives on under one umbrella.”

Thomas More has provided a list of responses to frequently asked questions for Covington Latin families online. More information about the affiliation will be released as it becomes available.