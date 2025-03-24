NKU’s celebration of life of former President James Votruba to be held Wednesday on campus

Northern Kentucky University has announced a celebration of life for President Emeritus James Votruba for Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. in the James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union in the Martin Ballroom.

Votruba died last week after a long battle with cancer.

The event is open to the public.



It is being held on what would have been Votruba’s 80th birthday to celebrate and remember the university’s fourth president who spent over 15 years leading the university.

Parking will be available free of charge in the Kenton Garage and on surface lots near the Votruba Student Union.

A live stream will be available for those who cannot attend in person here.

The university has established a scholarship fund in Votruba’s memory. Donations can be made here.

