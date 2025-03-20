Retired NKU President James Votruba, 79, died after long illness, with a wealth of NKY goodwill

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

James Votruba, 79, who served as president of Northern Kentucky University for 15 years before his retirement in 2012, died at his home early Wednesday in Ft. Thomas surrounded by his family.

He had been battling cancer and even recently thought it was behind him, but sources said the cancer reappeared in another form that was not responding to treatment. After being in Hospice care, he decided to go home to be with his family in his final days.

He is survived by his wife and life partner, Rachel, their two daughters, Elizabeth Votruba-Drzal and Emily Votruba and grandchildren. His son James C. Votruba preceded him in death at age 42 in 2016.

Votruba was a popular, affable, and effective leader throughout the region, as well as at the university. He built a reputation on community-building, community engagement, and deep caring and compassion.

“Jim Votruba will rightfully be remembered to our region, our state, as an iconic visionary leader who made a huge impact in numerous ways ranging from education and nonprofit to healthcare and business development,” said Tim Hanner, former school superintendent, founder of Navigo College and Career Prep, and retired president of EducateNKY. “On a personal level, like many of us, I’m forever grateful for his mentorship, love and support over the years. We have lost a legend whose influence will be realized for generations to come.”

Retired banker and community leader Mer Grayson, who worked with Votruba during those fulsome years in NKY, agreed.

“Jim was a man who taught us to dream big and that Northern Kentucky could be more than we ever thought,” Grayson said. “He was my friend and will be missed.”

Grayson recounted the story of Votruba’s leadership with Vision 2015, a community-development vision plan, when a group of leaders from both sides of the river assembled to discuss collaboration. Votruba distinguished himself as a leader among those leaders and earned the respect and admiration of them all.

Cady Short Thompson, now president of Northern Kentucky University, recalled in a message to the university that Votruba’s “legacy and impact are enduring on this special place. . . (he) led with energy, vision, and an uncanny ability to positively connect with all his constituents.

Votruba was the fourth and longest-serving president in NKU’s history, leading the creation of new colleges, growing enrollments, and Division 1 athletics. On his watch, NKU became a national leader in “regional stewardship.” He lead the strategic planning process called Vision, Values and Voices that created a metropolitan university “committed to academic excellence and deeply embedded in the life of the region,” Short Thompson said.

She cited that under his leadership:

“Student enrollment grew 34 percent, bachelor programs increased 37 percent, gross square footage grew 107 percent, and master’s and doctoral programs and certificates grew 600 percent. His presidency saw the construction of new and improved facilities across campus, including the Herrmann Science Center, Griffin Hall, the James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Center, Truist Arena and Scudamore Field.”

Votruba came to NKU from Michigan State University where he earned his B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. and was vice provost. He served in various faculty and administration positions there as well as Binghamton University, Drake University, and the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. He was recognized nationally for his work in the area of university public engagement and served as a faculty member for both the American Association of State College and Universities (AASCU) New Presidents’ Academy, and the Harvard Institutes for Higher Education.

Votruba distinguished himself for his integrity and commitment in many ways. He advanced the university’s reputation by taking on high-profile leadership roles, including chairing the board of the American Association of Colleges and Universities in 2010, serving as president of the Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities from 2004 to 2006, serving on the board of Campus Compact, and co-chairing the Vision 2015 planning process for Northern Kentucky. He was chair of the board of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, served on the board of the Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky — and so many other key NKY organizations over his years as an exemplary citizen and servant-leader in NKY.

Among his numerous honors and recognitions are 2016 Great Living Cincinnatian Award, the Northern Kentucky Business Hall of Fame, Inaugural Member (2014), Distinguished Alumnus of the Year (2000) Michigan State University, AASCU President to Presidents Lecture, Duvall Leader in Residence, University of Kentucky (2017), and NKU Hall of Fame.

He told Cincinnati Magazine reporter Bob Driehaus in 2012 that being president of NKU “has been the most satisfying 15 years of my career. . .In 1997, the campus needed to embrace a vision for its future and get energized around some ambitions. I’d like to think that’s what happened.”

Short-Thompson said a memorial program will be scheduled at NKU. Other arrangements have not yet been announced.